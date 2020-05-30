Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Almost from the moment Johnson learned that one of her former investigators was involved in the fatal shooting of Arbery, she contradicted the guidance and the state’s training for how district attorneys should handle conflicts, according to public records and her own statements.
“Once you have a conflict, the prosecutor’s office is done — no indictments, no accusations, no bonds and no finding a substitute prosecutor,” according to a PowerPoint presentation of training offered two years ago by Attorney General Chris Carr’s office and by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia.
Workers for both the Minneapolis Metro Transit and New York City’s MTA, told police, “Nah, son” when asked to transport protesters to jail.
White women arrested with Molotov cocktails
White kids bringing windows while black activists try to get them to stop
White guy with a bow and arrow blames nonexistent black guys for being on the receiving end of those hands.
Before it was anything else, the neoconservative movement was a theory of the urban crisis. As a reaction to the urban riots of the 1960s, it put an ideological and social-scientific veneer on a doctrine that called for overwhelming force against minor infractions — a doctrine that is still with us today, as people are killed for walking down the street in Ferguson and allegedly selling single cigarettes in New York. But neoconservatives also sought, rather successfully, to position liberalism itself as the cause of the urban crisis, solvable only through the reassertion of order through the market and the police.
“Sixty years ago, 3,000 nonviolent protesters marched to that same courthouse in a milestone moment for integration. And yet that courthouse tonight was defaced and set on fire.” https://t.co/HRZFJkIqL8— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020
5. Police Union Contracts. Every 4-6 years your police dept’s accountability system is re-negotiated. Purging misconduct records, reinstating fired officers, dept funding- it’s in the contract. Cities with worse contracts have higher police violence rates. https://t.co/099sZn7vqJ— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 6, 2019
The pepper pellets ere calmly fired off by the officer, feeling there would be no repercussions.
Rate of dealmaking by Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, et al is highest since 2015
By Miles Kruppa & James Fontanella-Kahn, Financial Times @ arstechinca.com, May 29
Big technology companies are hunting for deals at their fastest pace in years, racking up acquisitions and strategic investments despite increased regulatory scrutiny during the coronavirus-led market turmoil.
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft have announced 19 deals this year, according to Refinitiv data from May 26, representing the fastest pace of acquisitions to this date since 2015.
An unfortunate percentage of my cultural criticism over the past 11 or 12 years has focused on the senseless loss of black life. Mike Brown. Trayvon Martin. Sandra Bland. Philando Castile. Tamir Rice. Jordan Davis. Atatiana Jefferson. The Charleston Nine.
These names are the worst kind of refrain, an inescapable burden. These names are hashtags, elegies, battle cries. Still nothing changes. Racism is litigated over and over again when another video depicting another atrocity comes to light. Black people share the truth of their lives, and white people treat those truths as intellectual exercises.
The Governor of Minnesota suggests that people from out of state and even foreign influence may be involved in some of the violence in the state. We have seen pictures of Caucasian Umbrella Man who AG Ellison says is being pursued.
The idea is not outlandish. In 2015, three white supremacists were arrested for firing shoots into a crowd peacefully protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by police in Minneapolis
Stay tuned.
In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, as in many other big cities, the gap between liberal mayors and police officers has become especially pronounced.
Trump - Go Home, back to your Tower, you are a disaster. This will only get worse, on all fronts until Trump is gone.
.@SenAlexander, the GOP chairman of the health committee, opposes Trump on WHO. “Withdrawing U.S. membership could, among other things, interfere with clinical trials that are essential to the development of vaccines, which citizens of [US] as well as others in the world need.” pic.twitter.com/a5NKpvbZ55
Comments
Absolutely highly qualified, she doesn't pass the buck, does straight talk not spin, didn't equivocate, not blaming "outside agitators", told her people exactly what they have to do to effect change and exactly what they had to stop doing that was only hurting themselves, called them on their bullshit, invited outside voices, stood up for her own police chief doing the right thing, etc. Should Biden die, I can see her handling a "team of rivals: with skill and dispatch. Watch it if you haven't:
https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/05/30/keisha-lance-bottoms-full-address-atlanta-protests-vpx.wgcl
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:37pm
I know that you love that she is telling "them" what "they" need to hear.
To receive a boost, a critical mass of "them" will to have to voice support for her.
She may have the Killer Mike vote.
Also, like Stacey Abrams, she lacks foreign policy experience.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 2:45pm
Having a reasonably good memory, I can reference the snark regarding your previous encounters with PP regarding candidates and their limitations. Marking other people's motivations is not very informative to those outside the loops of such arguments. Both PP and you form such a loop together.
Putting all that to the side and speaking for yourself, do you have an objection to Ms. Bottoms as a VP candidate?
by moat on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 3:21pm
I have.no personal objection to Ms. Lance Bottoms. My observation centered around why PP found her acceptable.
Harris is my favorite. Biden still has my vote if he picks Warren, Abrams, etc. I don't base my vote for Biden on whether or not he picks Lance Bottoms.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 4:57pm
Ok, I'll fess up - cuz she's a Suthner, dammit - better than no Yankee varmint or smartass California D.A. Homegrown folk.
And if we got Atlanta, we'll take the South like Sherman thru Georgia. That's jes like basic cipherin'.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 5:09pm
Thanks for the straight up response.
by moat on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 5:28pm
First, there are many of "them" (us whiteys?) that already hear.
Many others may be persuaded if the message is on business & fairness,
and mothers protecting their babies - not "burn it to the ground".
Yeah, she was a cooler head than I would be.
Killer Mike aside from his t-shirt was also focused.
Does anyone care about foreign policy right now?
Coronavirus & riots/rebuilding - that's likely the equation the next 5 months,
unless shuffles the shit sandwich as he's wont to do.
Keisha's handling a riot & pandemic & Atlanta being Atlanta,
London Breed's been handling a pandemic & homelessness.
I don't think the world's waiting for Staey Abrams to step up -
and though I found her a positive voice, I think the lobbying for VP
has killed her chance.
But I'm just 1 voice.
Anyway, it's not 1984 or 1982 or 2008 or 2016.
The dynamic's definitely shifted.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 4:00pm