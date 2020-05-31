Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before it was anything else, the neoconservative movement was a theory of the urban crisis. As a reaction to the urban riots of the 1960s, it put an ideological and social-scientific veneer on a doctrine that called for overwhelming force against minor infractions — a doctrine that is still with us today, as people are killed for walking down the street in Ferguson and allegedly selling single cigarettes in New York. But neoconservatives also sought, rather successfully, to position liberalism itself as the cause of the urban crisis, solvable only through the reassertion of order through the market and the police.
Flint sheriff gets ahead of the problem
More #GetAheadOfTheProb
https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisettevoytko/2020/05/31/in-some-cities-pol...
Philadelphia looting videos I just saw on CNN sure didn't look like Antifa or White Supremacists to me. Here's some similar on Twitter. I must admit that unlike young protestors, who seem to be having fun, these seem deadly serious "for profit" and not about protest nor even about anger:
It is helpful to remember the proactive program of the neocons. There is a strange relationship between what were designated "urban" problems back in the day and the challenges of communities that persist on the most local levels.
Police authority is a matter of the smallest units of principality in our polity along with the larger ones. We have county sheriffs, city cops, state troopers, and Feds all dealing with their own limits of investigation and rules of evidence. The neocon vision does not address those differences. They treat them as a boundary condition. We only need to change these few rules and the world will fall into place.
