Before it was anything else, the neoconservative movement was a theory of the urban crisis. As a reaction to the urban riots of the 1960s, it put an ideological and social-scientific veneer on a doctrine that called for overwhelming force against minor infractions — a doctrine that is still with us today, as people are killed for walking down the street in Ferguson and allegedly selling single cigarettes in New York. But neoconservatives also sought, rather successfully, to position liberalism itself as the cause of the urban crisis, solvable only through the reassertion of order through the market and the police.
“Sixty years ago, 3,000 nonviolent protesters marched to that same courthouse in a milestone moment for integration. And yet that courthouse tonight was defaced and set on fire.” https://t.co/HRZFJkIqL8
5. Police Union Contracts. Every 4-6 years your police dept’s accountability system is re-negotiated. Purging misconduct records, reinstating fired officers, dept funding- it’s in the contract. Cities with worse contracts have higher police violence rates. https://t.co/099sZn7vqJ
An unfortunate percentage of my cultural criticism over the past 11 or 12 years has focused on the senseless loss of black life. Mike Brown. Trayvon Martin. Sandra Bland. Philando Castile. Tamir Rice. Jordan Davis. Atatiana Jefferson. The Charleston Nine.
These names are the worst kind of refrain, an inescapable burden. These names are hashtags, elegies, battle cries. Still nothing changes. Racism is litigated over and over again when another video depicting another atrocity comes to light. Black people share the truth of their lives, and white people treat those truths as intellectual exercises.
The Governor of Minnesota suggests that people from out of state and even foreign influence may be involved in some of the violence in the state. We have seen pictures of Caucasian Umbrella Man who AG Ellison says is being pursued.
The idea is not outlandish. In 2015, three white supremacists were arrested for firing shoots into a crowd peacefully protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by police in Minneapolis
.@SenAlexander, the GOP chairman of the health committee, opposes Trump on WHO. “Withdrawing U.S. membership could, among other things, interfere with clinical trials that are essential to the development of vaccines, which citizens of [US] as well as others in the world need.” pic.twitter.com/a5NKpvbZ55
At the same time, *some* times you look at the video and wonder what the complaint was. (Or at least here)
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5ed37f11c5b65a461cf6de7e
The police are used to not being held to account. This is policing in the Trump era.
In NYC police SUVs drive into protesters The first thing I saw was support from the action by de Blasio. Not sure if he saw the video or was told that is what happened, but he comes across as Rahm Emmanuel.
Did you see the video? Who was hurt? "Running into a crowd" sounds bad, but controlled driving by police doesn't. Police *do* have an obligation to try to control the situation.
I'm much more disturbed by cops firing rubber bullets at the press or people on their porches, or lifting someone's mask who's under custody to then pepper spray them - pure nasty sadistic stuff.
Trump's National Security Advisor, whose only qualification was as a hostage negotiator he got a rapper out of Sweden, but did so with huge wet kissing of Trump's rear end. He says racist killer cops are 'bad apples":
