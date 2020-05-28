Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A famous Martin Luther King Jr. quote
The quote is often traced to 1968, but it was actually a frequent rhetorical turn for King, appearing years earlier than that. In 1966, for example, in a Sept. 27 interview, King was questioned by CBS’ Mike Wallace about the “increasingly vocal minority” who disagreed with his devotion to non-violence as a tactic. In that interview, King admitted there was such a minority, though he said that surveys had shown most black Americans were on his side. “And I contend that the cry of ‘black power’ is, at bottom, a reaction to the reluctance of white power to make the kind of changes necessary to make justice a reality for the Negro,” King said. “I think that we’ve got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard. And, what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the economic plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years.”
Some of those involved in the outburst in Minneapolis will face justice. There have been arrests.
How many different police chiefs have they had in Minneapolis?
The Minneapolis police department does not want to change
I haven't heard of the arrest of any officer involved in the homicide. The evidence has been shown repeatedly.
The officer who had his knee on George Floyd's neck had 18 prior complaints
Local DA and FBI say no charges yet. There is "stuff" on other tapes
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 8:41pm
When the Challenger blew up, NASA immediately acknowledged a problem, grounded it's fleet. Police nationwide have a violence and PR problem, but they keep doubling down on the Blue Line of Silence and an "everything's alright, few bad apples" attitude. The public supported that attitude when Cap tried doing #TakeAKnee -silly flag saluting was more important than human lives, plus "The troops! The troops!"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 1:09am
We have umbrella guy setting fires
St Paul police say that they know it is not a police officer.
How?
A homicide is committed on video and there are no arrests
State police arrest a CNN crew for no reason.
The Mayor thinks the police officers should be arrested
The is no evidence of Floyd resisting arrest
Even if he resisted, he died despite being no threat
The people in charge of the investigation lit a match by their incoherent statements
The Governor disagrees with the arrest of the CNN reporters
The police have become a gang
Yes police do great things, but they have allowed to repeat the same tragic mistakes without facing consequences
Eric Garner loose cigarettes, dead
Tamir Rice toy gun, unstable cop, child shot dead in 3 seconds
Freddie Gray magically fractured his own spine in police custody
No convictions.
Yet people are told "obey the rules"
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 8:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 8:54am
but these rioters have nothing to say except that molotov cocktails are "fucking awesome" and its fun to throw rocks through windows, beats being bored to tears by online classes in the family basement, I'm gonna take a picture for the memories:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:20pm
fire and breaking glass, great fun:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:48pm
all good fun untl someone shoots an eye out or some such:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:51pm
Anyone old enough to remember Reginald Denny would've hit the gas.
Though even in the middle of chaos, there are acts of grace.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 6:00am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 11:09pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 3:55am