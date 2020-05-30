Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The pepper pellets ere calmly fired off by the officer, feeling there would be no repercussions.
Rate of dealmaking by Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, et al is highest since 2015
By Miles Kruppa & James Fontanella-Kahn, Financial Times @ arstechinca.com, May 29
Big technology companies are hunting for deals at their fastest pace in years, racking up acquisitions and strategic investments despite increased regulatory scrutiny during the coronavirus-led market turmoil.
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft have announced 19 deals this year, according to Refinitiv data from May 26, representing the fastest pace of acquisitions to this date since 2015.
An unfortunate percentage of my cultural criticism over the past 11 or 12 years has focused on the senseless loss of black life. Mike Brown. Trayvon Martin. Sandra Bland. Philando Castile. Tamir Rice. Jordan Davis. Atatiana Jefferson. The Charleston Nine.
These names are the worst kind of refrain, an inescapable burden. These names are hashtags, elegies, battle cries. Still nothing changes. Racism is litigated over and over again when another video depicting another atrocity comes to light. Black people share the truth of their lives, and white people treat those truths as intellectual exercises.
The Governor of Minnesota suggests that people from out of state and even foreign influence may be involved in some of the violence in the state. We have seen pictures of Caucasian Umbrella Man who AG Ellison says is being pursued.
The idea is not outlandish. In 2015, three white supremacists were arrested for firing shoots into a crowd peacefully protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by police in Minneapolis
In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, as in many other big cities, the gap between liberal mayors and police officers has become especially pronounced.
Trump - Go Home, back to your Tower, you are a disaster. This will only get worse, on all fronts until Trump is gone.
.@SenAlexander, the GOP chairman of the health committee, opposes Trump on WHO. “Withdrawing U.S. membership could, among other things, interfere with clinical trials that are essential to the development of vaccines, which citizens of [US] as well as others in the world need.” pic.twitter.com/a5NKpvbZ55
In the senior living industry, witness the familiar machination of any field in bed with private capital: consolidation, efficiency, “scale.” https://t.co/gokDZaEFbB— The Baffler (@thebafflermag) May 29, 2020
The campaign to remove Michael Moore’s new documentary from the Internet – led by Moore’s erstwhile progressive “allies” – is a significant advance in the censorship revolution.
As a teen in the early 2000s, I spent a lot of time on online message boards. They were funny, chaotic places where my fellow nerds and I spent hours arguing about everything under the sun: sports, music, video games, the latest episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
No matter the topic, there was one universal experience: On every board, some divisive issue would inevitably erupt into conflict, and an angry group of users — often led by a single, vocal one who felt they were being treated unfairly — would lead a rebellion against the “mods,” the moderators who had the privileges to delete posts, ban unruly users, and set the rules of the board.
Absolutely highly qualified, she doesn't pass the buck, does straight talk not spin, didn't equivocate, not blaming "outside agitators", told her people exactly what they have to do to effect change and exactly what they had to stop doing that was only hurting themselves, called them on their bullshit, invited outside voices, stood up for her own police chief doing the right thing, etc. Should Biden die, I can see her handling a "team of rivals: with skill and dispatch. Watch it if you haven't:
https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/05/30/keisha-lance-bottoms-full-address-atlanta-protests-vpx.wgcl
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:37pm