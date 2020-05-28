    A Riot Is the Language of the Unheard

    A famous Martin Luther King Jr. quote 

    The quote is often traced to 1968, but it was actually a frequent rhetorical turn for King, appearing years earlier than that. In 1966, for example, in a Sept. 27 interview, King was questioned by CBS’ Mike Wallace about the “increasingly vocal minority” who disagreed with his devotion to non-violence as a tactic. In that interview, King admitted there was such a minority, though he said that surveys had shown most black Americans were on his side. “And I contend that the cry of ‘black power’ is, at bottom, a reaction to the reluctance of white power to make the kind of changes necessary to make justice a reality for the Negro,” King said. “I think that we’ve got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard. And, what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the economic plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years.”


    https://time.com/3838515/baltimore-riots-language-unheard-quote

    Some of those involved in the outburst in Minneapolis will face justice. There have been arrests.

    https://www.fox9.com/video/688884

    How many different police chiefs have they had in Minneapolis?

    The Minneapolis police department does not want to change 

    I haven't heard of the arrest of any officer involved in the homicide. The evidence has been shown repeatedly.

    The officer who had his knee on George Floyd's neck had 18 prior complaints 

    https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/28/us/minneapolis-officer-complaints-george-floyd/index.html

    Local DA and FBI say no charges yet. There is "stuff" on other tapes

    https://www.kdrv.com/content/news/570831302.html

     

     


    When the Challenger blew up, NASA immediately acknowledged a problem, grounded it's fleet. Police nationwide have a violence and PR problem, but they keep doubling down on the Blue Line of Silence and an "everything's alright, few bad apples" attitude. The public supported that attitude when Cap tried doing #TakeAKnee -silly flag saluting was more important than human lives, plus "The troops! The troops!"


    We have umbrella guy setting fires

    St Paul police say that they know it is not a police officer.

    How?

    A homicide is committed on video and there are no arrests 

    State police arrest a CNN crew for no reason.

    The Mayor thinks the police officers should be arrested

    The is no evidence of Floyd resisting arrest

    Even if he resisted, he died despite being no threat

    The people in charge of the investigation lit a match by their incoherent statements 

    The Governor disagrees with the arrest of the CNN reporters 

    The police have become a gang

    Yes police do great things, but they have allowed to repeat the same tragic mistakes without facing consequences 

    Eric Garner loose cigarettes, dead

    Tamir Rice toy gun, unstable cop, child shot dead in 3 seconds

    Freddie Gray magically fractured his own spine in police custody 

    No convictions. 

    Yet people are told "obey the rules"

     

     

     


    Poetry Slam?

