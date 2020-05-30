Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The Governor of Minnesota suggests that people from out of state and even foreign influence may be involved in some of the violence in the state. We have seen pictures of Caucasian Umbrella Man who AG Ellison says is being pursued.
The idea is not outlandish. In 2015, three white supremacists were arrested for firing shoots into a crowd peacefully protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by police in Minneapolis
Stay tuned.
The Governor and the Mayors suggest outsiders are using the protests as a cover to burn the black community.
White supremacists are online saying that they are going to Minneapolis to "get their loot on".
80% of the arrests have been from outside the state.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:58am
Speculation about the identity of the so-called “Umbrella Man”—captured on video using a hammer to smash windows of a Minneapolis AutoZone during Wednesday’s protests—have swirled since a video of him spread online, sparking claims he is an undercover police officer directed to stir up trouble, which local departments quickly denied.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 6:45pm
If riots are so effective what we need is topic relevant riots. For example to respond to Trump's shit hole comment we can burn sewage treatment plants. Of course that would limit the looting so it wouldn't be quite as effective.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 6:56pm
I mistakenly put the wrong post here, but I'll let words from the Governor of Minnesota address your question
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 6:53pm
"Outside agitators" is a classic conspiracy theory used by governments of all kinds over centuries to explain away unhappy protesting citizens of all kinds, both violent and non-violent. And to assuage the belief of the naive that everyone on their side or of their tribe are angels and would never do bad things. Here you go, at the stage where there are no facts, only conjecture and suspicion, perfect example of how it's easy, every type of government can play:
Is a game that nobody ever wins. Especially because in every group there are individuals, good guys and bad guys and inbetween guys.
You can go further and call law-enforcement infiltration of groups in order to inspire violent plotting that wouldn't have happened if they weren't egging it on "outside agitator agitators"! This goes much further back than the recent examples related to Islamic terrorism. You can for example find many examples of earlier 20th century anarchists who were "framed" for violence by cops.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 8:58pm
The Governor mentions white supremacists and cartels. So he was providing cover for a tribe?
One member of the press conference amended a statement that everyone arrested one night was from outside the city. Seems like they are updating as more accurate information comes in. Protection of a tribe is fiction.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 9:34pm
No providing cover for his own inadequacy handling his police and prosecutor problems!!!. For chrissake, Nixon, Agnew, McCarthy used this shit all the time. NYC police in the early century blamed anarchist and commies for riling up the working class. They just loved those 12 hr. a day 7 days a week sweatshop jobs, it was the outside agitators making them riot. It's outsiders making my people upset, if they weren't there, everything be hunky dory!
It's a fucking excuse that all of them use. The Governor, and you, apparently, is blaming white supremacists, Barr blames Antifa. All of you are treating people like they are stupid idiots and don't chose to do what they do but must be told what to do by "outside agitators". PUHLEEZ.
Everyone in a mob has agency, they have a brain and can stop following the leader at any time.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 9:54pm
I've presented evidence that white supremacist did shoot into a crowd of peaceful protesters in the Jamar Clark case.
We have seen black activists trying to calm things down.
The idea that there are agitators is possible.
But, you got McCarthy. Got it.
Here is a report from USA Today
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:58pm