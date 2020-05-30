The Governor of Minnesota suggests that people from out of state and even foreign influence may be involved in some of the violence in the state. We have seen pictures of Caucasian Umbrella Man who AG Ellison says is being pursued.
The idea is not outlandish. In 2015, three white supremacists were arrested for firing shoots into a crowd peacefully protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by police in Minneapolis
.@SenAlexander, the GOP chairman of the health committee, opposes Trump on WHO. “Withdrawing U.S. membership could, among other things, interfere with clinical trials that are essential to the development of vaccines, which citizens of [US] as well as others in the world need.” pic.twitter.com/a5NKpvbZ55
As a teen in the early 2000s, I spent a lot of time on online message boards. They were funny, chaotic places where my fellow nerds and I spent hours arguing about everything under the sun: sports, music, video games, the latest episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
No matter the topic, there was one universal experience: On every board, some divisive issue would inevitably erupt into conflict, and an angry group of users — often led by a single, vocal one who felt they were being treated unfairly — would lead a rebellion against the “mods,” the moderators who had the privileges to delete posts, ban unruly users, and set the rules of the board.
Comments
Wrong, Der Fuhrer is going to
DisneyWorldSpace X tomorrow!
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 12:28am
Yeah, he couldn't give a shit
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:44am
Trump gloats over Wunderwaffe and cannot wait to use them on "professionally organized" protesters!
by NCD on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 9:59am
Good Ordnung. Ernst Rõhm would be here to congratulate the Stürmtruppen on their parade ground-like execution, but he was otherwise
indisposed.
[somehow I pictured The Donald singing "Magic Bus", repeating "I want it, I want it, I want it...can't have it". Too much bleach, I imagine.]
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 11:21am
Mutti tells Trump to get abgefuckt
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 4:29am
There's simply no fighting Disney World, it's a powerful tool. Never floated my boat as much as many but then I didn't like Star Wars much either (though a big Star Trek Next Generation fan)
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:26pm
maybe it's a male hormone thing?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:30pm
Is there some kind of spinoff space technology that'll tell us how many G's you can apply to a black man's neck before he asphyxiates? Sorry, I'm not feeling it. Guess the only space movies I liked were 2001, Silent Running & Galaxina. Seems space station and shuttle tech could be done on the cheap like this SpaceX stuff and do things like global warming & renewables instead.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:47pm
Interesting. Fantasy and Sci fi are grouped together. Star wars was more towards the fantasy end of the genre while Star Trek much more Science Fiction. Generally speaking fantasy is more popular among women and sci fi more popular with men
by ocean-kat on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:49pm