Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
PS/ The investigation ongoing into Flynn in late 2016 was a counterintelligence investigation; a criminal investigation came later. But the *concepts* undergirding the Logan Act, a criminal statute, are actually even more *richly* in play in a *counterintelligence* investigation.— Seth Abramson (@) (@SethAbramson) May 30, 2020
The Flynn transcript shows the incoming Trump administration colluding with Russia against the U.S. government https://t.co/13xIhul7rp— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 29, 2020
Eli, you are not a CIA officer, nor could you play one on TV. Kislyak was grooming Flynn, Flynn went for it hook, line and sinker. Flynn is collaborating with Kislyak to undermine Obama's NSC: https://t.co/ESvU9Tiv1w pic.twitter.com/pSJbzQk7Jv— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) May 29, 2020
This is the thing that really gets me.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 29, 2020
Argue that it was cool for Flynn to call up Kislyak and undermine sanctions imposed bc you're HAPPY Russia helped Trump get elected, if you want.
But JEEBUS, doesn't it bother you that Flynn simpered like a little girl? That's embarrasing https://t.co/cIqDgyJmrw
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 12:55am