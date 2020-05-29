Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As a teen in the early 2000s, I spent a lot of time on online message boards. They were funny, chaotic places where my fellow nerds and I spent hours arguing about everything under the sun: sports, music, video games, the latest episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
No matter the topic, there was one universal experience: On every board, some divisive issue would inevitably erupt into conflict, and an angry group of users — often led by a single, vocal one who felt they were being treated unfairly — would lead a rebellion against the “mods,” the moderators who had the privileges to delete posts, ban unruly users, and set the rules of the board.
Sometimes, the mods quelled the fight or struck a compromise, and brought the board back into harmony. Other times, the angry users broke off and started their own forum, or the board simply became so intolerable that everyone left.
Comments
Ah the good old days...
by Michael Wolraich on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 8:31am
You *are* the young pup, aren't you...
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serdar_Argic
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 8:53am
Sometimes, the mods quelled the fight or struck a compromise, and brought the board back into harmony. Other times, the angry users broke off and started their own forum, or the board simply became so intolerable that everyone left.
There's big big money involved this time, tho. A lot on the line. So I am most curious to watch how The Twitter proceeds. There is evidence that the way they have nonsensically moderated up to this point (seen enough examples myself, people cut off for really silly reasons) doesn't bode well. But now hopefully more than minimum wage moderating types have been engaged to handle the problem. We'll see.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 2:46pm