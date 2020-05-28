A famous Martin Luther King Jr. quote

The quote is often traced to 1968, but it was actually a frequent rhetorical turn for King, appearing years earlier than that. In 1966, for example, in a Sept. 27 interview, King was questioned by CBS’ Mike Wallace about the “increasingly vocal minority” who disagreed with his devotion to non-violence as a tactic. In that interview, King admitted there was such a minority, though he said that surveys had shown most black Americans were on his side. “And I contend that the cry of ‘black power’ is, at bottom, a reaction to the reluctance of white power to make the kind of changes necessary to make justice a reality for the Negro,” King said. “I think that we’ve got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard. And, what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the economic plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years.”



Some of those involved in the outburst in Minneapolis will face justice. There have been arrests.

How many different police chiefs have they had in Minneapolis?

The Minneapolis police department does not want to change

I haven't heard of the arrest of any officer involved in the homicide. The evidence has been shown repeatedly.