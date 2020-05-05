Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
and neither crochety nor foggy
It’s important to stay connected while we’re social distancing — but there’s always that one friend who doesn’t get the hint when it’s time to end the video chat.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2020
Glad we don’t know anyone like that — right, @KeeganMKey? pic.twitter.com/AoDEYRTo8G
Trump thinks Dem Govs are keeping their states closed to slow econ growth & hurt his re-elect. Dems worry that Trump can benefit from ‘Econ rebound in 3rd Q. But ...https://t.co/bxfQMLUkho— amy walter (@amyewalter) May 28, 2020
Shocking: In Mission district of SF, testing 4000+ people, About 2% of people tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly all of them — 95% — were Hispanic; other 5% were Asian. Not a single white person positive, though 34% of local residents are white. https://t.co/ZiaJLKRury— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 28, 2020
NEW - RNC has sent letter to Gov Cooper laying out safety conditions for going ahead with the convention > pic.twitter.com/pr3QYKMLnC— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 28, 2020
By Nadja Popovich & Margot Sanger Katz @ NYTimes.com, May 28, with graphics depicting various locations
The coronavirus still has a long way to go. That’s the message from a crop of new studies across the world that are trying to quantify how many people have been infected.
In public, the activist berated the infectious disease expert for federal inaction on AIDS. But their affection lasted decades and changed the course of the epidemic.
By Donald G. McNeil Jr. @ NYTimes.com, Updated May 28, 2020, 10:06 a.m. ET
“How did I meet Larry? He called me a murderer and an incompetent idiot on the front page of the San Francisco Examiner magazine.”
Among other things, this is a point to remember when considering accuracy of death totals for different nations and the reason for deaths.
By Natalie Kitroeff and Paulina Villegas @ NYTimes.com May 28, 2020
Years of neglect have hobbled many Mexican hospitals. Now, as the pandemic strikes, some patients are dying from neglect or from mistakes that are easily prevented, doctors and nurses say.
By Maggie Fox @ CNN.com, May 27, 10:54 pm
Careful autopsies of 10 African-American victims of coronavirus show their lungs were clogged with blood clots, researchers reported Wednesday.
All 10 patients had underlying conditions that have been shown to worsen infection, including high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. But genetic factors could also be at play, the team at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine said.
The man who hung an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on a tree outside the Kentucky state Capitol on Sunday, has been fired from his job.Terry Bush confirmed to CNN that he lost his job at the Neil Huffman Auto Group on Tuesday.
"My First Amendment was violated while I was doing a First Amendment act," Bush said....!!!
Helpful 1:53 minute video on Senate vs. House plans @ WSJ that I accessed without subscription
As the U.S. economy begins to reopen, Congress is grappling with millions of unemployed workers. WSJ's Gerald F. Seib looks at two approaches Congress has come up with to move workers back onto the payrolls.
103-year-old Massachusetts woman beats coronavirus, celebrates with Bud Light https://t.co/Z7tkujiu0I— Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 27, 2020
Mayor Muriel Bowser extends phase one of reopening to bars and clubs who are licensed to serve food, going against ReOpen DC's original recommendation.
You can dine out Friday night in D.C. Will you? https://t.co/LpMKKrCHhz— Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) May 27, 2020
Anti-Semitic crime in Germany hits highest level in nearly two decades https://t.co/CmLPB8xqud pic.twitter.com/VBKS5UA9jW— The Hill (@thehill) May 27, 2020
The views from the ground-Coronavirus: Local leaders in a global crisis. POLITICO talks to mayors across Europe as communities endure deaths, lockdowns and job losses. https://t.co/4ZUwV0Qq1d— alain servais (@aservais1) May 26, 2020
There goes a lot of my admiration for the NHS....
By Anthony Cuthbertson @ Independent.co.uk, May 26
The UK now has the highest rate of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 worldwide, averaging close to 5 in every million people per day.
Figures from the last seven days show that the average death rate in the UK is now more than that of France and Italy combined. The second highest death rate over the last seven days is in Sweden, where the government decided against imposing a lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am
I don't have much interest in judging, I just like to note. But now that you bring up, it reminds me of similar "just a regular guy" things that Obama and Bill Clinton both did from time to time, altered for this particular situation of quarantine. I didn't see "nursing home" meme at all. It's "have a beer with the guy?" and he plays the non threatening, non bullying dad or alpha.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:38am
Alright, just brought back memories.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:56pm
That was good.
Is this the beginning of a Team of Rivals?
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:51pm
would be nice, would be so nice! He's a creative--ideas for solutions--just that simple
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:54pm
As a worker in a hands-on industry that requires a brain, I am heartened to see Biden move toward a policy that puts that plank on the party. It is a chance to approach the matter without consigning it to a trade deal that is made or not.
Germany teaches trades to young people. We teach them how to make a sandwich.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:16pm
This is better than I would expect, though I always thought he was a near perfect candidate as far as being able to win quirky Wisconsin:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:10pm
That is a smart move. It is good for developing the platform to horse trade within the party before the election.
Added benefit: Triggering the Mitch Coven to encourage people to check it out.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 4:10pm
WTF is the Trump campaign thinking here? Even if they have the Cambridge Analytics type software to micro-target to youth, I can't see young voters thinking Trump's age is that much different from Biden's! (FWIW, I ran across this because Maggie Haberman retweeted it)
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:25pm
Just ran across, interesting, from nearly a year ago:
BIDEN SLAMS CRITICS OF WORKING WITH GOP: 'WHY DON'T YOU ALL GO HOME THEN, MAN?'
By artappraiser on Tue, 06/18/2019 - 1:05am |
By Eric Bradner & Dan Merica @ CNN.com, June 17
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 3:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 5:25pm
Like with the primaries in February, Joe wins be everyone realizing he's good enough and backing off & backing him in case something much much worse and riskier could take place.
As long as he doesn't shoot *too many* people on Main St./5th Ave & stays off the hydroxychloroquine, he's good.
Except for the Russian hackers & US voting machine companies - and that has nothing to do with him.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 3:16am
certainly sounds like they are not going to just hedge their bets on winning swings...
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 8:13pm
Some folks just can't let go of that Bernie Bro thang, cause it's not about Bernie, who has already instructed them several times to cut it out, it's about their egos about how good they think they are at the political fight game:
It's amazing to me how some can think they can "win" something, anything, by alienating people right and left that might agree with them on many things. They think a lot like Trump and fans. People are tired of allegorical gladiator fights and kabuki, they're getting sick and dying or know people that are. Life is not a video game.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 2:18am
Interesting, two centrist type folks coming from different directions but with lots of knowledge about how national elections are won, totally agree on this:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 8:12pm
Jonathan Capehart took it as a joke
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/05/22/come-bidens-you-aint-black-comment-was-clearly-joke/?_gl=1*ufr79a*_ga*OTlWUGt3RlpINVRfZllhamVuTjNxckhvZkVodFdIS0tfblEzd3d2aWMxU25SLTlsTWx2VUxQc043ZVd3YjB2dA..
Probably increased the chances of a black female VP candidate
https://www.theroot.com/joe-biden-just-proved-why-he-must-have-a-black-woman-as-1843614180
Edit to add:
Michelle Norris took the comment more seriously
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/05/22/joe-bidens-hill-just-got-steeper-thats-good-thing/
Joy Reid like a tweet from a professor who noted most of Biden's inner circle is white. We will see if she addresses the issue on her show tomorrow.
Biden will likely go back on Charlemagne's show before election time.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 11:54pm
You think Kristol is a centrist type who has lots of knowledge about how elections are won? Being a never trumper doesn't make you a centrist. And as for his knowledge about elections he was the major backer of Palin and talked McCain into making her his vp
by ocean-kat on Mon, 05/25/2020 - 3:57am
Strikes me as a fabulous choice of topic, there's no down side to this--helping small business extinction and making those in need not feel like they are "going on the dole" but helping in a national effort to get everybody back on their feet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 5:12pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:49pm
What ever happens will be as progressive as the senate and house make it. Biden will fight it all the way. He'll support the conservatives to get the least progressive compromise possible.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 11:17pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 11:28pm