In public, the activist berated the infectious disease expert for federal inaction on AIDS. But their affection lasted decades and changed the course of the epidemic.
By Donald G. McNeil Jr. @ NYTimes.com, Updated May 28, 2020, 10:06 a.m. ET
“How did I meet Larry? He called me a murderer and an incompetent idiot on the front page of the San Francisco Examiner magazine.”
Speaking as he passed through a fever check on his way into the White House, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recalled some of his fondest memories of his friend Larry Kramer, who died early Wednesday morning.
Nearly every anecdote in our brief interview had the same plot: the country’s best-known AIDS activist publicly abusing the country’s best-known AIDS doctor — and then privately apologizing afterward, saying he hadn’t meant it, that it was just how to get things done.
“It was an extraordinary 33-year relationship,” Dr. Fauci said. “We loved each other. We would have dinner. I would go see him in the West Village, he would come down to Washington" [....]
Comments
interesting thatKramer was basically defending creating faux drama here, basically kabuki shows:
this would probably be in Fauci's mind when dealing with politicians, and especially Trump.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 4:03pm
I don't want to derail your thread and I won't mind if you delete this. But this is what I think is happening with BBQ Becky and dog park Diane with the false accusations of racism.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 5:27pm
Sure it is. They are metaphors, allegories, meant to distract and divide and draw attention to what the problem is. And as I said, the real issue underlying all of it is that some people want to make whites admit to white privilege and do something about it.. These are diversions that act as metaphors for what's really bugging people. That will not be solved anytime soon because poor whites don't think they have the same privilege as rich whites and old WASP family whites and don't understand lumping them all together just because they are also have white skin like the privileged entitled pricks. You harping on logically following individual rules doesn't really apply because what people really want to talk about is how some whites act like they have special privileges and minorities read that as targeted at them like it's all white people are trying to keep them down. It's racism all around. It's just like feeding a troll to continually argue "but there are rules." That's not what it's about, it's about the attitudes exhibited that frighten the "other".
No doubt Russian trolls amp up these things because they are so clearly flashpoints where everyone can have an opinion.
But you feeding it by arguing about it ad nauseum is part of the problem, you're going nowhere with it because that's not addressing "the unfairness of the world!"
Meanwhile a black man has actually been killed by police in Minneapolis and Minneapolis is burning. But it's not as easy to talk about as a BBQ or dog off leash.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 5:42pm
Larry Kramer and ACTUP definitely used troll tactics. People were dying and it was whatever might work.
BUT THE IMPORTANT DIFFERENCE was that at the same time he was doing that Larry also constantly berated his own tribe to the point of death threats. He constantly screamed and yelled that gays had to drop their old lifestyles and stop having unsafe sex, maybe even stop having sex for a while.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 5:47pm