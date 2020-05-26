Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This is new: Twitter just tagged @realDonaldTrump’s tweets about mail-in voting with a “get the facts” warning that includes a fact check pic.twitter.com/wLhllG92sa— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 26, 2020
103-year-old Massachusetts woman beats coronavirus, celebrates with Bud Light https://t.co/Z7tkujiu0I— Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 27, 2020
Mayor Muriel Bowser extends phase one of reopening to bars and clubs who are licensed to serve food, going against ReOpen DC's original recommendation.
You can dine out Friday night in D.C. Will you? https://t.co/LpMKKrCHhz— Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) May 27, 2020
Anti-Semitic crime in Germany hits highest level in nearly two decades https://t.co/CmLPB8xqud pic.twitter.com/VBKS5UA9jW— The Hill (@thehill) May 27, 2020
The views from the ground-Coronavirus: Local leaders in a global crisis. POLITICO talks to mayors across Europe as communities endure deaths, lockdowns and job losses. https://t.co/4ZUwV0Qq1d— alain servais (@aservais1) May 26, 2020
There goes a lot of my admiration for the NHS....
By Anthony Cuthbertson @ Independent.co.uk, May 26
The UK now has the highest rate of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 worldwide, averaging close to 5 in every million people per day.
Figures from the last seven days show that the average death rate in the UK is now more than that of France and Italy combined. The second highest death rate over the last seven days is in Sweden, where the government decided against imposing a lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
The pandemic has exposed many flaws in the U.S. health-care system and underscored the benefits of streamlined regulation and innovation in areas such as telemedicine and digital health technologies. Here are 5 areas likely to be the focus of change.— Morgan Stanley (@MorganStanley) May 15, 2020
Raging at campaign manager Brad Parscale and Joe Scarborough, Trump attempts a campaign reset. But “Trump can’t pivot to a different strategy,” says an adviser. Because he’s the problem.
As Ariana Grande would say: "Strange accusations." https://t.co/4hm2EwRAHy— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 27, 2020
Twitter took the ABC reporter to task
A COVID-19 Congressional Oversight Commission member sounds off on the real reasons that so little money has reached its intended recipients.
Welp. Korean nightclub now up to 247 cases... so how many tests/contact tracing did South Korea perform to find them? 83,000!
And what percent of the 247 cases are asymptomatic? 30%. That’s huge. Keep in mind this epidemic started with just 1 lone partygoer. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/scraXmE8pR
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 1:33am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 10:06pm
Jack the boss tweets tonight, buck stops here:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 11:07pm
Jack is apparently partly addressing something Zuckerberg said to Fox News:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 11:53pm
Good for Jack.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 12:03am