You may not yet have seen this video of an attempted murder (by cop) in progress.
In involves a privileged high executive in the Templeton Fund terrorizing a birdwatcher for reminding her to leash her dog while in Central Park.
Spoiler alert: The victim, an African American man, the perp a White woman.
Sundry salutory interventions have ensued,
The dog rescue outfit has recalled the adoption, Templeton seems to be in the process of severing relations with their erstwhile VP
Well and good.
But this video shows an attempted murder in progress.
Also completed crimes of terroristic threats delivered an false police report lodged.
Charges MUST be brought.
Cy Vance now walks point in the march of justice.
Don't stumble, Cy.
1. A person is guilty of making a terroristic threat when with intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, or affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping, he or she threatens to commit or cause to be committed a specified offense and thereby causes a reasonable expectation or fear of the imminent commission of such offense.
2. It shall be no defense to a prosecution pursuant to this section that the defendant did not have the intent or capability of committing the specified offense or that the threat was not made to a person who was a subject thereof.
New York Consolidated Laws, Penal Law - PEN §490.20
by jollyroger on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 10:14am
A person is guilty of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree when, knowing the information reported, conveyed or circulated to be false or baseless, he or she:
1. Initiates or circulates a false report or warning of an alleged occurrence or impending occurrence of a crime, catastrophe or emergency under circumstances in which it is not unlikely that public alarm or inconvenience will result; or
2. Reports, by word or action, to an official or quasi-official agency or organization having the function of dealing with emergencies involving danger to life or property, an alleged occurrence or impending occurrence of a catastrophe or emergency which did not in fact occur or does not in fact exist; or
3. Gratuitously reports to a law enforcement officer or agency (a) the alleged occurrence of an offense or incident which did not in fact occur; or (b) an allegedly impending occurrence of an offense or incident which in fact is not about to occur; or (c) false information relating to an actual offense or incident or to the alleged implication of some person therein; ...
New York Consolidated Laws, Penal Law - PEN § 240.50 Falsely reporting an incident in the third degree
by jollyroger on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 10:17am
Mr. Cooper is a well known birder
His father once headed CORE
Karen will probably have to find a new job
Edit to add:
Drew Lanham write guidelines for black birdwatchers in 2013
https://orionmagazine.org/article/9-rules-for-the-black-birdwatcher/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 10:40am
I think the employment story is firming up.
I await the judicial sequelae with interest--this would be an excellent use of the educational power of a well chosen charging decision.
O/T what the fuck is a "smew"? (#notabirder...)
by jollyroger on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:03am
A smew is a duck
Edit to add:
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 12:21pm
Several months ago a black man wouldn't control his dog and the white women was racist for asking him to. Now a white woman wouldn't control her dog and again she's the racist. It seems to me people are deciding who is right based on skin color alone. Imo the black man who asked the woman to control her dog was in the right and the woman who asked the black man to control his dog was also in the right.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 1:41pm
"Several months ago a black man wouldn't control his dog and the white women was racist for asking him to. "
The black man with the unleashed dog would've had to first threaten the woman he would call the police to report her threatening him, then actually call the police and claim the white woman was threatening "his life" and his dog, for the 2 cases to be equivalent.
by NCD on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 3:16pm
Ah, so if all the conditions don't line up, we can't judge or compare.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 2:01pm
The woman faced with a selfish narcissistic man who wouldn't control his dog was faced with a difficult choice. She could leave the park to the pieces of shit like that man and go elsewhere or call the police. If she calls the police and the man is black she's a racist. I have always had dogs and always had female dogs so shitty people who won't control their dogs is something I've experienced before. My choice has always been to avoid those types of assholes. Just as I avoid parks where shitty people ignore health regulations against BBQ's. Some people call the cops on these dirt bag shits. I avoid them and go elsewhere.
Leaving public places to shitty people who break the rules is the only solution you offer to deal with the black people who break the rules. Enforcing rules if a black man breaks them is racist. Unless it's a white women breaking the rules. Then black men can speak up to enforce the rules
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 2:17pm
Wasn't the black man and his humping dog banned from the park?
Dog humper owner
Bird watcher
Apples........Oranges
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 2:53pm
He was not. Black man who refused to control his dog. White woman who refused to control her dog. Apples.......apples.
I see several questions here. In two cases a person refused to control their dog disobeying park regulations. Either they are both wrong and should in some way be dealt with or neither is wrong and both should have been ignored. The third case is similar. People were disobeying park rules by BBQ-ing in a place it was banned. Should that be dealt with or ignored?
We could discuss how these problems should be addressed after we reach some sort of agreement about the first question. You want to jump to how the problem was addressed without discussing if it is in fact a problem in every instance whether the person breaking the rules was black or white.
The answer I seem to be getting is if a black person breaks park rules it should be ignored but if a white person breaks park rules it should be dealt with.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 4:15pm
It's got nothing to do with you or your grievances. The miscreant dog woman called the police saying her life was in danger, the black birdwatching guy just took a video of her lying to the police.
by NCD on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 3:21pm
What color was the dog, and was there a BBQ pit?
Personally I'm more interested in why a cop choked a black man to death with his knee over some suspected fake documents, but I always get distracted by the side attractions.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 2:00pm
Not a distraction. The Central Park woman knew police can be aggressive towards black males. She suggested a direct threat.
The Minneapolis cop kept his knee on the man's neck because he did not view the man as human. If there were no video, no action would have been taken. The officer's partner was unmoved by what appears to be a murder.
The Minneapolis EMTs handled the black man like they were dragging the carcass of a dead animal. Both cases are receiving appropriate public attention.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 3:01pm
No, if the #TakeAKnee case received appropriate attention, it would've been dealt with through police training and shaming years ago. Now we're going through our own ritual "hopes and prayers", which doesn't do shit.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 4:15pm
I always get distracted by the side attractions.
That's sounds like a personal problem to me. If you think the issue isn't important you don't have to post. There are lots of conversations here that I don't weigh in on. I don't cry and whine that other people are talking about those issues.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 4:11pm
Meanwhile, check off item #1, employed no longer...
https://www.wealthmanagement.com/people/franklin-templeton-fires-portfol...
by jollyroger on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 4:26pm
He was wise to create video.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 4:31pm
Karen officially lost her job
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/05/26/amy-cooper-central-park/
Four of the Minneapolis police officers were fired. No bogus delay. Fired
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/05/26/minneapolis-police-death-custody-fbi/?tid=pm_pop&itid=pm_pop
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 4:30pm
The officer had his knee on the man's. The EMTs didn't even pretend to try to stabilize the neck, they just dragged him like garbage.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 5:08pm
Statement from the Audubon Society
https://www.audubon.org/news/audubon-statement-incident-central-parks-ramble
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 4:52pm