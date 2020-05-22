97,417 U.S. deaths from coronavirus 2020 via The New York Times Updated May 24, 2020, 2:07 P.M. E.T.
compare chart from April 28 NationalGeographic.com, deaths:
- War of 1812 (1812-1815) 2,260
- War in Afghanistan (since 2001): 2,445
- Spanish-American War (1898-1902): 2,446
- 9/11 Terrorist Attacks (2001): 2,977
- War in Iraq (2003-2010): 4,431
- Revolutionary War (1775-1783): 4,435
- Mexican-American War (1846-1848): 13,283
- Korean War (1950-53) : 36,574
- World War I (1917-1918): 53,402
- Vietnam War (1964-1975): 58,220
- Coronavirus pandemic as of May 24 (2020): 97,417
- World War II (1942-1945): 291,557
- Civil War (1861-1865) 498,332
And still the top killer so far, added from CDC.gov,
estimated U.S. deaths from Spanish Flu Pandemic (1918-1919):
- 675,000 (with as many as 50 million dead worldwide!)
98,145 - chance to hit 100k deaths by Monday's Memorial Day - yay! USA! Draining that swamp a few hundred corpses at a time! And churches will be open!
(someone asked why we don't need masks because God will protect, but we do need AR-15's because God won't protect. Someone needs to check his by-laws, sounds pretty spotty.)
oops I see I didn't put the correct link in for my May 22 figure from the NYTimes but put in the Nat. Geo. link by mistake. Oh well,I don't know how to go back in the time machine to get that link, sooo
here's today's and I am gong to edit the original post with this
DEATHS 96,610 Includes confirmed and probable cases where available
By The New York Times, Updated May 23, 2020, 2:03 P.M. E.T.
this is a good one to send to conservative family/friends/acquaintances:
'Incalculable loss': New York Times covers front page with 1,000 Covid-19 death notices
98,815 98,831 99,03199,047 Sunday mid-day. 99,057 99,12399,225...
Whose stats do you use? just curious. not interested in getting deep in weeds about how they the different recorders do their counts, just interested in knowing which one was higher than NYTimes at this point in time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 4:42pm
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
99,243. 99,300
Numbers *dropped* this a.m. Reconciliation or cover-up?
99,230 99,408 99,466 99,537. 99,646
I trust the NYT process to be more accurate and I doubt they would do a coverup, especially as they go out of their way to add miscategorized deaths when they can verify them somehow.
All along your totals have been higher than theirs.
Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count By The New York Times Updated May 25, 2020, 2:01 P.M. E.T. DEATHS 97,943 Yesterday @ 2:07 pm they had 97,417.
99,754- I'm just more paranoid
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/us-data/
(used by the NYTimes, they note)
99,782. 99,802
yes I've read more deeply into mostly all in the link and the NYTimes is one that has been covering it. BUT this thread we are focusing on the deaths, and frankly, there's much less reason to cover up death numbers now, and we were dealing with deaths here as far as "Memorial Day".
At least as far as "opening" is concerned, it is much more advantageous now to fudge the positive case numbers. That's what most of the fudging is about now. The lack of possible carriers running around means: able to open up. So many are lying about that, positive case numbers, not doing testing, lying about testing and tracing etc. If they care about doing it right, they are testing, counting and tracing. If they don't, either because they are willing to sacrifice those illnesses and deaths for an economy, or because they don't believe the science of how it spreads, they are hiding it as much as possible.
I don't know that "near 100,000" counted dead and "actual 100,000 or many more" counted dead makes that much of a difference in the context of this thread.
Yes of course like Dr. Fauci I believe that there are many more dead from it. Even in their homes in NYC, died of cardiac arrest is what the death certificates say. But would a higher number make that much difference in the context of this thread? I don't think so. It's big enough to "trump" most of our wars.
Few except conspiracists are arguing it's less than that. The point made: massive death in a few months, far more than most military conflicts.
It's a number twice all of Vietnam U.S. deaths in just a couple months.
I was actually thinking about someone like Lulu when I started this thread. Still basically stewing about Vietnam and the evil hegemon American military, trying to prove that we need to stop meddling that this is the cause of most pain in the world and needs focusing on. Context here puts that in a little perspective, how important is it when we have this amount of death going on right now and many are shrugging?
Plus you go past Vietnam and all those guys and gals are volunteers, no different than choosing to be a cop.Nobody's volunteering to get coronavirus.
In practice 99,800 or 100,007 makes little difference. For PR and vanity perhaps Trump or minions would want to avoid actually hitting 100,000 on Memorial Day. And it seemed to me that new deaths were steadily over 1000 per day, and then suddenly the last 36 hours or so it slowed to 500 or so. It wouldn't take much more than to have the numbers from the worst states delayed - a truly trivial conspiracy to carry out if it is one. But no, does not confirm there was one. (e.g. a holiday could have slowed reporting)
As for Vets, I stuck my neck out in a non-anonymous thread recently where someone liberal was complaining about Memorial Day and our militaristic ways, and I pointed out that WWII was our worst losses over a majestic effort and hardly done for our own benefit but to save a lot of people, plus S. Korea was policing a line until Chinese Communists tried to break the treaty and drive the south into the sea, and even for Vietnam it was background of Ho's peasant atrocities and China's twin Great Leap Forward & Cultural Revolution that killed 40-50 million along with the early 60s Communist incursion into Indonesia that backfired hugely, all providing background for our very unpalatable decisions of how to respond to the Domino Theory version of the very real Communist threat that persists in SE Asia even today.
The soldiers done good. Thank you.
Something going on here, what it is ain't exactly clear, all I know if that it's four powerful meme-making and political-meme-analyzing people tweeting to each other:
BTW, 2 1/2 months is less than 3 months (Trump last played Mar 8. How he must have suffered in any case. Look at him tilt in the wind and his hand flap.)
From NYTimes: they survived the worst battles of WWII, then died of coronavirus:
Glass half full argument:
