It may not be like Johnson losing Walter Cronkite, but one may hope that Trump felt a shadow on his grave when he read Coulter's responses to his (predictable) attacks on Jeff Sessions. (o/t-only Trump could make that piece of shit Sessions sympathetic...
One can only hope for a twitterstorm out of the orange pustule...
COVID gave Trump a chance to be a decent, compassionate human being (or pretending to be). But he couldn't even do that.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
· May 22
3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://secure.winred.com/tommytuberville/donate
Observe: a gentleman -- and a MAN, not a whining, blame-shifting, gigantic fruitcake.
Jeff Sessions
@jeffsessions
· May 22
[email protected] Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do. twitter.com/realDonaldTrum…
After the big show of Rod Rosentein writing a letter explaining that Comey was being fired for his handling of the Hillary probe, idiot-boy Trump went on Lester Holt, said the letter was a sham and HE ALONE made the decision to fire Comey...because of Russia.
I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.
I'm not sure which of Coulter's well chosen epithets will yank the chain hardest, but it's a pass the popcorn moment for sure.
Now can I stop feeling dirty for wanting to...(ed note: a snake if he could hold it down...)
by jollyroger on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 7:39pm
I discourage you from feeling shame for any of your libidinal impulses. After all, it is what we do in response to them that sorts out what happens or not.
But if you are inclined to feel less dirty, this Coulter move may not be what you are looking for. She is looking for the daddy who will be as mean as trump but regret it afterwards.
We all have dreams.
by moat on Mon, 05/25/2020 - 5:55pm
JR's all wet.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/25/2020 - 6:09pm
oh snap...
by jollyroger on Mon, 05/25/2020 - 10:43pm