In a tearful speech, Gov. @DougBurgum (R-ND) asks residents to skip the “ideological and political” debate on face masks. pic.twitter.com/BkTEDWxuYg— The Recount (@therecount) May 22, 2020
Elizabeth Warren will embrace big-money donors on Biden's behalf https://t.co/rElcB45m90— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 26, 2020
With his new film, the peerless American filmmaker — self-isolating and reflective in New York — unsettles past and present conflicts.
By Reggie Ugwu @ NYTimes.com, May 21. Is actually the summary of a long interview that ranges over many topics. My excerpt, about the film, is actually near the end.
[....] Trump is a significant figure in “Da 5 Bloods,” an action-adventure tale about four black veterans who return to Vietnam more than 40 years after the war. A central character, Paul, played by the longtime Lee collaborator Delroy Lindo, is an avowed Trump supporter and spends much of the film in a red “Make America Great Again” hat.
and I note the url to the story ends in "coronavirus-terrorism-nj."
Lot of these stories going around — the internet troll bully bullshit in real life. https://t.co/H90Iro8wZi— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) May 25, 2020
Are we on a longterm COVID plateau? Italy and Spain have seen daily cases drop to 10% or less of their peaks. They peaked less than 2 weeks before the US. Ours have barely fallen at all. Expanded testing accounts for some of that but not all. Not most. https://t.co/HEqcKoRqrT— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 22, 2020
Twenty large chains received more than $5 billion in federal grants even while sitting on more than $100 billion in cash.
By Jesse Drucker, Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Sarah Kliff @ NYTimes.com, May 25
A multibillion-dollar institution in the Seattle area invests in hedge funds, runs a pair of venture capital funds and works with elite private equity firms like the Carlyle Group.
The Trump administration’s new testing strategy, released Sunday to Congress, holds individual states responsible for planning and carrying out all coronavirus testing, while planning to provide some supplies needed for the tests https://t.co/Oz4TeRAJQ5— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2020
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. are thinking about the coronavirus very differently right now — and these numbers show one reason why. https://t.co/f1rAFoJVxY— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2020
Actually no one reported that, sir. As always appreciate you checking to see what was what before you tweeted. https://t.co/Q6z64qBIJj— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 25, 2020
We’re investigating why Trump removed State Department Inspector General Steve Linick who was investigating Mike Pompeo for misconduct.https://t.co/Nl7L6Bu6oK— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 25, 2020
Not long ago, the main public health threat facing people living in and around the Baisley Park Houses complex in South Jamaica, Queens, was one that had taken too many young lives: gangs armed with guns.
When a 14-year-old shooting baskets was killed accidentally in October by a bullet fired in a gang dispute, the death galvanized the neighborhood to take action. Community leaders negotiated a cease-fire and shootings had dropped significantly by earlier this year.
C.D.C. Test Counting Error Leaves Epidemiologists ‘Really Baffled’ - The New York Times https://t.co/F5RWapwsnq— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 23, 2020
BREAKING: UK, Australia & Canada voice deep concern at China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong. They warn “such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of 1 country 2 systems” pic.twitter.com/xFcx2DgZv0— Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) May 22, 2020
Mistakes are inevitable. But we can try to do better.
Op-ed by Dr. Danielle Offri @ NYTimes.com, May 22; Dr. Ofri practices at Bellevue Hospital in New York and teaches at New York University.
