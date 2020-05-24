It may not be like Johnson losing Walter Cronkite, but one may hope that Trump felt a shadow on his grave when he read Coulter's responses to his (predictable) attacks on Jeff Sessions. (o/t-only Trump could make that piece of shit Sessions sympathetic...

One can only hope for a twitterstorm out of the orange pustule...

Tweet

See new Tweets

Conversation

Ann Coulter

@AnnCoulter

COVID gave Trump a chance to be a decent, compassionate human being (or pretending to be). But he couldn't even do that.

Quote Tweet

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

· May 22

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://secure.winred.com/tommytuberville/donate

nn Coulter

@AnnCoulter

·

Observe: a gentleman -- and a MAN, not a whining, blame-shifting, gigantic fruitcake.

Quote Tweet

Jeff Sessions

@jeffsessions

· May 22

[email protected] Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do. twitter.com/realDonaldTrum…

Show this thread

After the big show of Rod Rosentein writing a letter explaining that Comey was being fired for his handling of the Hillary probe, idiot-boy Trump went on Lester Holt, said the letter was a sham and HE ALONE made the decision to fire Comey...because of Russia.

nn Coulter

@AnnCoulter

·

I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.

I'm not sure which of Coulter's well chosen epithets will yank the chain hardest, but it's a pass the popcorn moment for sure.