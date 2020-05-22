97,417 U.S. deaths from coronavirus 2020 via The New York Times Updated May 24, 2020, 2:07 P.M. E.T.
compare chart from April 28 NationalGeographic.com, deaths:
- War of 1812 (1812-1815) 2,260
- War in Afghanistan (since 2001): 2,445
- Spanish-American War (1898-1902): 2,446
- 9/11 Terrorist Attacks (2001): 2,977
- War in Iraq (2003-2010): 4,431
- Revolutionary War (1775-1783): 4,435
- Mexican-American War (1846-1848): 13,283
- Korean War (1950-53) : 36,574
- World War I (1917-1918): 53,402
- Vietnam War (1964-1975): 58,220
- Coronavirus pandemic as of May 24 (2020): 97,417
- World War II (1942-1945): 291,557
- Civil War (1861-1865) 498,332
And still the top killer so far, added from CDC.gov,
estimated U.S. deaths from Spanish Flu Pandemic (1918-1919):
- 675,000 (with as many as 50 million dead worldwide!)
Comments
98,145 - chance to hit 100k deaths by Monday's Memorial Day - yay! USA! Draining that swamp a few hundred corpses at a time! And churches will be open!
(someone asked why we don't need masks because God will protect, but we do need AR-15's because God won't protect. Someone needs to check his by-laws, sounds pretty spotty.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 1:45pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 3:19pm
oops I see I didn't put the correct link in for my May 22 figure from the NYTimes but put in the Nat. Geo. link by mistake. Oh well,I don't know how to go back in the time machine to get that link, sooo
here's today's and I am gong to edit the original post with this
DEATHS 96,610 Includes confirmed and probable cases where available
By The New York Times, Updated May 23, 2020, 2:03 P.M. E.T.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 5:38pm
this is a good one to send to conservative family/friends/acquaintances:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 5:44pm
'Incalculable loss': New York Times covers front page with 1,000 Covid-19 death notices
by NCD on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 11:59pm
98,815 98,831 99,03199,047 Sunday mid-day. 99,057 99,12399,225...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 12:17pm
Whose stats do you use? just curious. not interested in getting deep in weeds about how they the different recorders do their counts, just interested in knowing which one was higher than NYTimes at this point in time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 4:42pm
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
99,243
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 5:39pm
Something going on here, what it is ain't exactly clear, all I know if that it's four powerful meme-making and political-meme-analyzing people tweeting to each other:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 5:19pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 6:44pm
From NYTimes: they survived the worst battles of WWII, then died of coronavirus:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 6:54pm
Glass half full argument:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 8:06pm