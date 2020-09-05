Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Gwynyth Paltrow & Kendall Jenner, maybe not so much, but this foodie fight and biz description from Chrissie Teigen - maybe it's not all so quick and easy and soulless as we assume, more labor of love, less social media vamping?
this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020
Not long ago, the main public health threat facing people living in and around the Baisley Park Houses complex in South Jamaica, Queens, was one that had taken too many young lives: gangs armed with guns.
When a 14-year-old shooting baskets was killed accidentally in October by a bullet fired in a gang dispute, the death galvanized the neighborhood to take action. Community leaders negotiated a cease-fire and shootings had dropped significantly by earlier this year.
C.D.C. Test Counting Error Leaves Epidemiologists ‘Really Baffled’ - The New York Times https://t.co/F5RWapwsnq— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 23, 2020
BREAKING: UK, Australia & Canada voice deep concern at China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong. They warn “such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of 1 country 2 systems” pic.twitter.com/xFcx2DgZv0— Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) May 22, 2020
In a tearful speech, Gov. @DougBurgum (R-ND) asks residents to skip the “ideological and political” debate on face masks. pic.twitter.com/BkTEDWxuYg— The Recount (@therecount) May 22, 2020
Mistakes are inevitable. But we can try to do better.
Op-ed by Dr. Danielle Offri @ NYTimes.com, May 22; Dr. Ofri practices at Bellevue Hospital in New York and teaches at New York University.
The OPCW has opened the door to ridicule, when the simple truth would have been enough
This is insane. I was the director of CIA.— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) May 21, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live coverage, May 21
A sophisticated fraud network targeting Washington State’s unemployment system claimed hundreds of millions of dollars before officials were able to identify and crack down on the coordinated attack, state officials said Thursday.
By Ben Guarino & Joel Achenbach @ WashingtonPost.com, May 21
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website.
...With proper coordination, I can envision popular recording artists hosting virus relief concerts where young and healthy people go and hopefully get the virus and then the antibodies which allow them to donate blood to be used as a treatment or a prophylactic. Some of these people may even benefit as they are new to learn they have some compromise in their immune system. ...
Long form, with audio version available.
NEW from this week’s @newyorker. Dexter Filkins has been asking for years for permission to visit Iran. Then, in February, he got a call informing him a visa had been approved. It would expire in six days. “I ran for the airport.” https://t.co/RlH4zHQMxY
If they want to tinker with the benefit formula -- which isn't crazy, the flat $600 was chosen for ease of administration -- they should negotiate rules ASAP so states have time to update IT systems and prepare to administer a more complex benefit. Waiting to July won't work. https://t.co/Z5lGL5OjNw— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 21, 2020
Top Biden advisor says Democrats will continue Trump's policy in Syria.
Tony Blinken says Biden would:
- Keep US troops in Syria
- Deny Assad oil
- Keep Idlib for rebels
- Refuse to negotiate w Damascus until US "effectuates more positive outcome" https://t.co/lQhSzEyzcd pic.twitter.com/QjRSoJHhxk
Taking topic in another direction
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:33pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 1:18pm
The author of the best-selling "Souls of Yellow Folk":
And from that, one comes to wonder about the incongruity or not of the "Crazy Rich Asians" movie being popular with the woke at one time, I don't know if it still is.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:25pm
Pretty unwoke slapstick, but w/o much Asian onscreen, can understand.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:59pm
Is Lana del Rey a feminist?
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/may/21/lana-del-rey-criticising-p...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 1:26am
Norman Effing Rockwell
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 4:02am
I for one know all about Miz Del Ray, I haven't commented because my main squeeze (70 yr. old guy, BTW, and with similar work background to me) is a big fan (he calls her "my other girlfriend".) So been there, done that on discussing her complexities and listening to the music. Thing is: I just can't get enthused, her work just seems a bit shallow and strange to me. I like that she's individualistic but the result doesn't thrill at all. To me, she's like a poor imitation of old Wim Wenders movies, why not just go with the original. But I have to feign more enthusiasm....
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 4:38pm
First 3 songs seemed to all work really strong - lyrics/wordplay, transitions... - after was hit and miss, but still some moments of really good sound production and composition. Also may be some leftover LA Dreaming/days in Venice Beach for me in the vibe. But haven't heard so much whispering since they closed down Times Square peepshows, or was it Amsterdam alleys 3a.m.?
Oddly, just watched The American Friend last night. The Hamburg port, 70's Germany, something calming and sure, calendars on the walls, flats... and then Dennis Hopper improbably in his cowboy hat -somehow all feels comfortable, ... like an old friend?...Kind of a prelude to using Peter Falk. May take on his trilogy. Bruno Ganz just died last year - kind of a shame his Downfall overshadowed so much more subtle and crafted.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 6:04pm
Teigen was hurt by the comments, got an apology and moved on. She objects to the NYT putting the author on a leave of absence
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/21/entertainment/chrissy-teigen-alison-roman-leave/index.html
Regarding wealth and appearances, it might all be situational. If you are handing money, you need to dress well and be known for dining at the best places. If you are a physician in a modest community, you may leave the Corvette at home and drive a modest vehicle to the office and hospital. You may dress modestly. It may be that some celebrities follow suit. Michael Moore always seems to need a shave. Bernie Sanders always appears ruffled.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 9:33am
"The Stew" interpreted - find your online foodie muse.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 4:00am