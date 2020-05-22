    Memorial Day May 24: US covid deaths reach 97,417

    By artappraiser on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 7:11pm |

    97,417 U.S. deaths from coronavirus 2020  via The New York Times Updated May 24, 2020, 2:07 P.M. E.T.

    compare chart from April 28 NationalGeographic.com, deaths:

    • War of 1812 (1812-1815)  2,260
    • War in Afghanistan (since 2001): 2,445
    • Spanish-American War (1898-1902): 2,446
    • 9/11 Terrorist Attacks (2001): 2,977
    • War in Iraq (2003-2010): 4,431
    • Revolutionary War (1775-1783): 4,435
    • Mexican-American War (1846-1848): 13,283
    • Korean War (1950-53) : 36,574
    • World War I (1917-1918): 53,402
    • Vietnam War (1964-1975): 58,220
    • Coronavirus pandemic as of May 24 (2020): 97,417
    • World War II (1942-1945): 291,557
    • Civil War (1861-1865) 498,332
    And still the top killer so far, added from CDC.gov,

    estimated U.S. deaths from Spanish Flu Pandemic (1918-1919):   

    • 675,000 (with as many as 50 million dead worldwide!)

    Comments

     98,145 - chance to hit 100k deaths by Monday's Memorial Day - yay! USA! Draining that swamp a few hundred corpses at a time! And churches will be open!

    (someone asked why we don't need masks because God will protect, but we do need AR-15's because God won't protect. Someone needs to check his by-laws, sounds pretty spotty.)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 1:45pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 3:19pm

    oops I see I didn't put the correct link in for my May 22 figure from the NYTimes but put in the Nat. Geo. link by mistake. Oh well,I don't know how to go back in the time machine to get that link, sooo

    here's today's and I am gong to edit the original post with this 

    DEATHS 96,610 Includes confirmed and probable cases where available 

    By The New York Times, Updated May 23, 2020, 2:03 P.M. E.T.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 5:38pm

    this is a good one to send to conservative family/friends/acquaintances:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 5:44pm

    'Incalculable loss': New York Times covers front page with 1,000 Covid-19 death notices

     


    by NCD on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 11:47pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 11:59pm

     98,815   98,831   99,031  99,047 Sunday mid-day.

    99,057  99,123   99,225...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 12:17pm

    Whose stats do you use? just curious. not interested in getting deep in weeds about how they the different recorders do their counts, just interested in knowing which one was higher than NYTimes at this point in time.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 4:42pm

    https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries

    99,243


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 5:39pm

    Something going on here, what it is ain't exactly clear, all I know if that it's four powerful meme-making and political-meme-analyzing people tweeting to each other:

    attn. @stuartpstevens @rschriefer https://t.co/nAexMqwRvt

    — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) May 24, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 5:19pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 6:44pm

    From NYTimes: they survived the worst battles of WWII, then died of coronavirus:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 6:54pm

    Glass half full argument:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 8:06pm

