Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Wipe that dirty thought out of your mind, young man/lady!"
"Uh, easier said than done...."
And thus the FBI tried & failed unmasking one of the greatest rock 'n roll standards ever.
So let's spend thesome mmmmmm together..... cuz we gotta go.
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/jack-ely-louie-louie-...
I can attest to the success of the campaign against it, I do most definitely remember hearing the singing nun sing "Dominique" on teevee as a kid, many times. But I never heard about "Louie, Louie" much less the song itself it until I was nearly out of high school. I got a transistor radio at 13 or so and I used it to play the alternative FM hippie station which didn't play stuff like "Louie Louie", more like Jefferson Airplane and Moody Blues, tho they would play doo wop type stuff for one hour a week during their "oldies" hour.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 11:17pm
Sexy little devil:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 11:31pm
Don't go there, pleeze...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 12:09am