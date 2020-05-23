Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Not long ago, the main public health threat facing people living in and around the Baisley Park Houses complex in South Jamaica, Queens, was one that had taken too many young lives: gangs armed with guns.
When a 14-year-old shooting baskets was killed accidentally in October by a bullet fired in a gang dispute, the death galvanized the neighborhood to take action. Community leaders negotiated a cease-fire and shootings had dropped significantly by earlier this year.
Now, the area faces an even greater crisis as the coronavirus spreads through the Baisley Park development’s brick high-rises and down the nearby blocks of blue-collar homes, and this time those being taken to hospitals and graves are mostly older residents with little or no connection to gun violence, residents and officials said.
“We are losing the matriarchs and patriarchs in our neighborhood,” said Erica Ford, who founded LIFE Camp, a nonprofit group that tries to stem street violence. “We had just managed to bring shootings down. Then the virus made its way here.”
Comments
The mentioned Paisley Park Houses are a public housing project, i.e. NYCHA. Created by Democratic politicians long ago for low income housing, the government is the landlord, and currently maintained and serviced (if you could call it that) by the Democratic governments in NYC and Albany.
So much for your dream of members of the Democratic party making everything hunky dory everywhere. You can't blame Bloomberg or Guiliani for this one. Politicians are politicians, you have to judge each one individually not just by party label and speeches and spin, but what they actually do (besides give out jobs to unqualified kin and tribe members and pay-to-play supporters.) Sorry to inform you but: the Democratic machine in NY sucks. It not just metaphorically kills people and sucks them dry, not it literally kills them too.
Oh and here is the typical way NYCHA was often run before coronavirus, 2018:
Overtime for orgies: Allegations of NYCHA staff's after-hours sex parties prompted clean sweep of workers at Bronx development by Kerry Burke & Greg B. Smith @ NYDailyNews.com, Aug. 27
Hence the need for residents to do their own crime-fighting if there is going to be any.
Hence the phenomenon of a supposedly "blue" city voting for non-Democratic mayors for 5 terms in a row.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 7:20pm