    Memorial Day: today's U.S. coronavirus death total is 95,883

    95,883 U.S. deaths from coronavirus 2020  via The New York Times Updated May 22, 2020, 6:14 P.M. E.T.

    compare chart from April 28 NationalGeographic.com, deaths:

    • War of 1812 (1812-1815)  2,260
    • War in Afghanistan (since 2001): 2,445
    • Spanish-American War (1898-1902): 2,446
    • 9/11 Terrorist Attacks (2001): 2,977
    • War in Iraq (2003-2010): 4,431
    • Revolutionary War (1775-1783): 4,435
    • Mexican-American War (1846-1848): 13,283
    • Korean War (1950-53) : 36,574
    • World War I (1917-1918): 53,402
    • Vietnam War (1964-1975): 58,220
    • Coronavirus pandemic as of May 22 (2020): 95,883
    • World War II (1942-1945): 291,557
    • Civil War (1861-1865) 498,332
    And still the top killer so far, added from CDC.gov,

    estimated U.S. deaths from Spanish Flu Pandemic (1918-1919):   

    • 675,000 (with as many as 50 million dead worldwide!)

     98,145 - chance to hit 100k deaths by Monday's Memorial Day - yay! USA! Draining that swamp a few hundred corpses at a time! And churches will be open!

    (someone asked why we don't need masks because God will protect, but we do need AR-15's because God won't protect. Someone needs to check his by-laws, sounds pretty spotty.)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 1:45pm

