BREAKING: UK, Australia & Canada voice deep concern at China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong. They warn “such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of 1 country 2 systems” pic.twitter.com/xFcx2DgZv0— Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) May 22, 2020
C.D.C. Test Counting Error Leaves Epidemiologists ‘Really Baffled’ - The New York Times https://t.co/F5RWapwsnq— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 23, 2020
In a tearful speech, Gov. @DougBurgum (R-ND) asks residents to skip the “ideological and political” debate on face masks. pic.twitter.com/BkTEDWxuYg— The Recount (@therecount) May 22, 2020
Mistakes are inevitable. But we can try to do better.
Op-ed by Dr. Danielle Offri @ NYTimes.com, May 22; Dr. Ofri practices at Bellevue Hospital in New York and teaches at New York University.
The OPCW has opened the door to ridicule, when the simple truth would have been enough
This is insane. I was the director of CIA.— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) May 21, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live coverage, May 21
A sophisticated fraud network targeting Washington State’s unemployment system claimed hundreds of millions of dollars before officials were able to identify and crack down on the coordinated attack, state officials said Thursday.
By Ben Guarino & Joel Achenbach @ WashingtonPost.com, May 21
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website.
...With proper coordination, I can envision popular recording artists hosting virus relief concerts where young and healthy people go and hopefully get the virus and then the antibodies which allow them to donate blood to be used as a treatment or a prophylactic. Some of these people may even benefit as they are new to learn they have some compromise in their immune system. ...
Long form, with audio version available.
NEW from this week’s @newyorker. Dexter Filkins has been asking for years for permission to visit Iran. Then, in February, he got a call informing him a visa had been approved. It would expire in six days. “I ran for the airport.” https://t.co/RlH4zHQMxY
If they want to tinker with the benefit formula -- which isn't crazy, the flat $600 was chosen for ease of administration -- they should negotiate rules ASAP so states have time to update IT systems and prepare to administer a more complex benefit. Waiting to July won't work. https://t.co/Z5lGL5OjNw— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 21, 2020
Top Biden advisor says Democrats will continue Trump's policy in Syria.
Tony Blinken says Biden would:
- Keep US troops in Syria
- Deny Assad oil
- Keep Idlib for rebels
- Refuse to negotiate w Damascus until US "effectuates more positive outcome" https://t.co/lQhSzEyzcd pic.twitter.com/QjRSoJHhxk
My new Letter from Washington is up @NewYorker >>> Trump Is a Superspreader—of Distraction https://t.co/BsLfnvqybQ— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 21, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 8:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 8:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 8:35pm
Trump's trade deal was already dead:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 8:42pm
When the treaty was signed everyone with common sense knew this would happen. We just didn't know exactly when.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 12:23am
Opened personal account on Twitter 22 hrs. ago, already has 4,700 followers, climbing fast:
NYTimes described him this way Feb. 28 with the story of his arrest.: The media tycoon Jimmy Lai is the rare prominent businessman in Hong Kong who openly supports antigovernment protests.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 12:59am
some interesting tweets about money going offshore, mainland China real estate collapse, rich mainlanders...
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 1:04am