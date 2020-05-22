    DoJ Flynn Kraziness part ii

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 1:55am |

    Sullivan delayed twice so Barr's DoJ could make this statement:

    Mueller complained to Barr 3 days after he finished about Barr's misrepresentation of his reports. Barr met Durham *the same day* to start rewriting the record on Mueller's works. Now Barr's assigned Durham a criminal investigation that he "doesn't expect" (tee-hee) to reach Biden & Obama.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 7:47am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 10:06am

    Jeff Sessions in on the whole plot against King Drumpf:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 12:02am

    oh my, a few tweets down in the feed, I see Jeff responds!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 12:05am

