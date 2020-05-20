Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Virologist Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, fell ill with COVID-19 in mid-March. .. Piot, who grew up in Belgium, was one of the discoverers of the Ebola virus in 1976.
Piot "Many people think COVID-19 kills 1% of patients, and the rest get away with some flulike symptoms. But the story gets more complicated. Many people will be left with chronic kidney and heart problems. Even their neural system is disrupted. There will be hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, possibly more, who will need treatments such as renal dialysis for the rest of their lives. The more we learn about the coronavirus, the more questions arise. We are learning while we are sailing. That’s why I get so annoyed by the many commentators on the sidelines who, without much insight, criticize the scientists and policymakers trying hard to get the epidemic under control. That’s very unfair."
Highly recommended, I read this when it came out, I think I may have even posted it here, maybe as a comment somewhere. It really stuck with me much more than many other things I've read, he really gets across the seriousness and enormity of what we are dealing with here in a very personal way.
