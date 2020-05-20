Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
...With proper coordination, I can envision popular recording artists hosting virus relief concerts where young and healthy people go and hopefully get the virus and then the antibodies which allow them to donate blood to be used as a treatment or a prophylactic. Some of these people may even benefit as they are new to learn they have some compromise in their immune system. ...
NEW from this week’s @newyorker. Dexter Filkins has been asking for years for permission to visit Iran. Then, in February, he got a call informing him a visa had been approved. It would expire in six days. “I ran for the airport.” https://t.co/RlH4zHQMxY
If they want to tinker with the benefit formula -- which isn't crazy, the flat $600 was chosen for ease of administration -- they should negotiate rules ASAP so states have time to update IT systems and prepare to administer a more complex benefit. Waiting to July won't work. https://t.co/Z5lGL5OjNw— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 21, 2020
Top Biden advisor says Democrats will continue Trump's policy in Syria.
Tony Blinken says Biden would:
- Keep US troops in Syria
- Deny Assad oil
- Keep Idlib for rebels
- Refuse to negotiate w Damascus until US "effectuates more positive outcome" https://t.co/lQhSzEyzcd pic.twitter.com/QjRSoJHhxk
My new Letter from Washington is up @NewYorker >>> Trump Is a Superspreader—of Distraction https://t.co/BsLfnvqybQ— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 21, 2020
A Few Weeks Later It Was Burned to the Ground.
A Mississippi Church Sued Over Coronavirus Restrictions and Won. A Few Weeks Later It Was Burned to the Ground: https://t.co/89w0UFngE7 pic.twitter.com/6RzbbFHswz— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 21, 2020
Virologist Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, fell ill with COVID-19 in mid-March. .. Piot, who grew up in Belgium, was one of the discoverers of the Ebola virus in 1976.
One promising idea, promoted by City Councilman Brad Lander and others, is to build quickly a kind of “public health corps” to enforce social-distancing measures.
In this approach, specially trained civilians could fan out across the neighborhoods and parks, helping with pedestrian traffic control and politely encouraging New Yorkers entering parks to protect one another by wearing masks and keeping their distance. Police Department school safety agents, who are not armed, could help. Such a program could also provide much-needed employment for young people, especially with New York’s summer jobs program, which serves people 14 to 24, threatened by budget cuts.
Three injured after active shooter opened fire on large Arizona shopping center, police say https://t.co/JYtyGJnvS7— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 21, 2020
“It was as if the entire city had fallen so completely into the habit of regarding the laborers as some other kind of person that the basic fact of our corporeal interconnectedness never occurred to anybody.” Great read by @Megankstack: https://t.co/qs6tUBQwYe— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) May 21, 2020
The 2 dams that failed in Michigan on Tuesday are among at least 170 dams in the state that are classified as having a “high” hazard potential, meaning that a failure could result in the loss of life https://t.co/YEk3jtxXbO— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 21, 2020
The PBA’s endorsement of Diaz Sr., whose son, Ruben Diaz Jr. is the Bronx borough president, will be viewed as a stick in the eye to New York’s progressives and particularly the LGBT community. Diaz, a Pentecostal minister, is a lightning rod among fellow liberal Democrats for his anti-gay remarks and positions as well as his opposition to abortion rights.
NYPD union endorses controversial pastor Ruben Diaz Sr. for Congress https://t.co/O74mj9aUux via @nypmetro
By Bobby Allyn @ NPR.org, May 20
Nearly half of the Twitter accounts spreading messages on the social media platform about the coronavirus pandemic are likely bots, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said on Wednesday.
Researchers culled through more than 200 million tweets since January discussing the virus and found that about 45% were sent by accounts that behave more like computerized robots than humans.
If there’s a culture war over masks, someone forgot to tell most of the public, a new survey finds.
Here's how most Americans really feel about wearing face masks.
Spoiler alert: people of all parties are fine with them. https://t.co/qqD0l5XAPW # via @HuffPostPol
Here’s a question: Are black people ever allowed to be afraid? White people and police officers have been able to rely on the words, “I feared for my life” to justify shooting unarmed people. At the very least, black people should be afforded that justification for not immediately cooperating with authorities. In Midland, Texas, a video capturing the arrest of a black man by gun-wielding police officers for failing to stop at a stop sign as his grandmother steps in poses that same question.
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 8:05pm
Didn't see that. Then there's the strokes 'like 75 year olds' in 30 somethings, blood clots like the 41 year-old Broadway actor who had to have one leg amputated and is not doing well, the kidney failures and the Kawasaki syndrome in children.
It's why Trump and the Wall Street billionaires want the peasants to get producing, roll the dice on getting infected, getting sick, dying or infecting their family, but certainly not themselves being at risk.
by NCD on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 8:32pm