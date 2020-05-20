Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Because the majority of the crowd were black & the deputies/police were white, we have to face the issues,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said on Twitter in response to attendees’ complaints that arrests were racially motivated. “I don’t accept the accusations that we’re racists, or that our actions Saturday were racially motivated. It’s not true, and it’s not a fair conclusion from the video.”
The video shows large swaths of people standing close together on the streets, many of them without face masks. Even though the event violated guidelines from Florida’s Department of Health, which has advised against gatherings of more than 250 people, police didn’t get involved until night fell
Later, two men, Alphonso Parker and Charles Turner, were seen exchanging a firearm and were taken into custody after resisting officers. Turner, who had been out on bond on other charges, was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, inciting a riot and resisting an officer without violence.
Parker was arrested on the same charges, with the exception of tampering with evidence. He was also charged with possession of a concealed firearm.
“Our country has an ugly history of racism and bigotry, and the chapters are still being written today,” Chitwood wrote. He defended the actions of the police, saying they had a “responsibility to step in” once they saw a gun pointed at a crowd.
“But given everything we know about our nation’s history, I also know those feelings aren’t just about Saturday night,” Chitwood continued. “That’s why I’m asking everyone to hit pause and take a second to cool off, myself included.”
Transparency helps.
Comments
Also from the sheriff.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 8:16pm
Everyone should wear a mask
Is aggressive policing the proper response when people do not wear masks?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 8:18pm
Costco customer bounced for not wearing a mask
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/05/20/costco-employee-tison-boots-customer-not-wearing-mask/5231980002/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 8:34pm
One of many examples I've seen that have gone viral on twitter. Smart businesses want customers to wear masks to protect their workforce and know the majority aren't against this and they are making the calculation that lost business of outliers isn't worth the risk.
At least he didn't come back and beat and shoot the worker like this guy did
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 8:49pm
Enforcing mask wearing puts workers at risk of violence
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/20/us/grocery-retail-workers-safety-sheriff-trnd/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 8:52pm
I'm sure enforcement of "no shoes, no shirt, no service" rules have caused violence in the past, as have other kinds of dress codes for entry into businesses. Some end up in court. If they have something to do with health, they usually prevail. If they don't--i.e., woman must wear skirts--they have been struck down.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 10:05pm
Yep, nuthin' to see here
I remember all those workers hurt about shoeless, shirtless rules,
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/15/us/coronavirus-masks-violence.html
I remember all the security guards who were killed
Edit to add:
Not in Stillwater
https://www.tulsaworld.com/news/local/government-and-politics/stillwater-rescinds-mask-order-after-businesses-report-employees-threatened-with-physical-violence-by-those-opposed/article_6a5257e7-2a41-5d3c-bc16-03a2ec659494.html
2nd Edit to add:
Governor of Ohio
https://www.marionstar.com/story/news/2020/05/11/ohio-masks-mandatory-recommended-retail-open-coronavirus-order/3098855001/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 10:48pm
Think about how you are feeding trolls who want lots of culture war attention over this. In order to distract from real issues like the one with which you started this thread. I think you fall for culture wars trolls far too often, it's extremely divisive, not just to no real end, but is counterproductive to liberal Democratic goals. Every country on earth has a small minority of nuts, fretting over everything they do and giving it tons of attention is no way to get progress.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 11:17pm
MAGA hats have disappeared anyway ... on the plus side .... seems things haven't turned out like Big Bully promised them.
by NCD on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 12:06am
funny you should mention, I just ran across Frum with some thoughts along those lines, not sure I agree totally, but is an intriguing take on symbolism involved
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 12:48am
Yes, that's exactly why they hate masks.
by NCD on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 1:06am