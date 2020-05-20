Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Hi! I also have a name, it’s Jocelyn Benson. And we sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia. https://t.co/kBsu4nHvOy— Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) May 20, 2020
Here’s a question: Are black people ever allowed to be afraid? White people and police officers have been able to rely on the words, “I feared for my life” to justify shooting unarmed people. At the very least, black people should be afforded that justification for not immediately cooperating with authorities. In Midland, Texas, a video capturing the arrest of a black man by gun-wielding police officers for failing to stop at a stop sign as his grandmother steps in poses that same question.
“Because the majority of the crowd were black & the deputies/police were white, we have to face the issues,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said on Twitter in response to attendees’ complaints that arrests were racially motivated. “I don’t accept the accusations that we’re racists, or that our actions Saturday were racially motivated. It’s not true, and it’s not a fair conclusion from the video.”
The video shows large swaths of people standing close together on the streets, many of them without face masks. Even though the event violated guidelines from Florida’s Department of Health, which has advised against gatherings of more than 250 people, police didn’t get involved until night fell
Joe Biden has hired Karine Jean-Pierre, a veteran African American political strategist, as a senior adviser to his presidential campaign as the presumptive Democratic nominee pivots to the general election campaign.
Jean-Pierre will advise on strategy, communications and engaging with key communities, including African Americans, women and progressives.
no paywall, part of free coronavirus coverage
I wrote a new piece about the Patchwork Pandemic--not one crisis but many interconnected ones playing out in very different ways across the country, making things harder to predict, control, or come to terms with. The piece has three parts. 1/ https://t.co/n33jpJkNp7— Ed Yong (@edyong209) May 20, 2020
Cc @Popehat and @jbarro https://t.co/CPrAvcjn1s— Women For Popehat § 230 Publishers (@Women4Popehat) May 20, 2020
Asian American eligible voters fastest-growing group in the US. https://t.co/MLLR3aRZLa— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 20, 2020
Judge allows fraud suit against Trump, family and company to proceed https://t.co/fgPNAXQybQ— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 19, 2020
One of the things I love about my job is that I learn so many new things with every story. That was particularly true in my reporting for this story about #covid19 clusters and susperspreading events. Read it here and/or bear with me for a thread... https://t.co/jLG8IUPga5— Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) May 19, 2020
“Lots of Americans ... want to live in a country that doesn’t insist you have to live like the elites. They want to stop being considered losers for not wanting to shape their life around building a resume.” Read the whole thing https://t.co/JSXJmAnJel— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 18, 2020
Moderna stated that the antibody levels seen were on a par with — or greater than, in the case of the 100-microgram dose — those seen in people who have recovered from Covid-19 infection.
.... studies have shown antibody levels among people who have recovered from the illness vary enormously; the range that may be influenced by the severity of a person’s disease. John “Jack” Rose, a vaccine researcher from Yale University, pointed STAT to a study from China that showed that, among 175 recovered Covid-19 patients studied, 10 had no detectable neutralizing antibodies. Recovered patients at the other end of the spectrum had really high antibody levels.
#SocialJustice ◇ Warren Wants CEOs Held Criminally Liable for Bailout Violations - Bloomberg https://t.co/ruO2oQQQyC— Bill Saur (@wfsbooklover) May 19, 2020
By Floyd Abrams & John Langford, May 19. Abrams is a visiting lecturer at Yale Law School and author of “The Soul of the First Amendment.”.Langford is counsel at Protect Democracy.
This @nytimes opinion piece explores the right of individuals to protest lockdown. Legal analysis of the anti-lockdown protests supports there being protected by the First Amendment, at odds with some states' measures to ban gatherings. https://t.co/6S6ddETLbS
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
You don't 'get it' obviously.
Nobody vets anything in the right wing/Fox News/hate radio echo chamber of which Trump is now the leader, because lying works with The Base, those sources are the only 'trusted source' of The Base. And big lies work even better.
by NCD on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:14pm
Talking back:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 6:25pm
Like the group's name, Republicans for the Rule of Law. A splinter group from the main GOP, Republicans for the Rule of Trump.
by NCD on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 7:25pm