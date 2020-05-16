Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
California’s governor and San Francisco’s mayor worked together to act early in confronting the COVID threat. For Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, it was a different story, and 27,000 New Yorkers have died so far.
The Mayor of San Francisco and the Governor of California worked together on a shutdown order to save lives from COVID-19.— Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) May 16, 2020
Bill de Blasio dragged his feet and Andrew Cuomo dismissed shelter in place as late as March 17. 25,000+ are now dead in New York.https://t.co/nC7mOKePyJ
Judge allows fraud suit against Trump, family and company to proceed https://t.co/fgPNAXQybQ— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 19, 2020
One of the things I love about my job is that I learn so many new things with every story. That was particularly true in my reporting for this story about #covid19 clusters and susperspreading events. Read it here and/or bear with me for a thread... https://t.co/jLG8IUPga5— Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) May 19, 2020
“Lots of Americans ... want to live in a country that doesn’t insist you have to live like the elites. They want to stop being considered losers for not wanting to shape their life around building a resume.” Read the whole thing https://t.co/JSXJmAnJel— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 18, 2020
Moderna stated that the antibody levels seen were on a par with — or greater than, in the case of the 100-microgram dose — those seen in people who have recovered from Covid-19 infection.
.... studies have shown antibody levels among people who have recovered from the illness vary enormously; the range that may be influenced by the severity of a person’s disease. John “Jack” Rose, a vaccine researcher from Yale University, pointed STAT to a study from China that showed that, among 175 recovered Covid-19 patients studied, 10 had no detectable neutralizing antibodies. Recovered patients at the other end of the spectrum had really high antibody levels.
#SocialJustice ◇ Warren Wants CEOs Held Criminally Liable for Bailout Violations - Bloomberg https://t.co/ruO2oQQQyC— Bill Saur (@wfsbooklover) May 19, 2020
By Floyd Abrams & John Langford, May 19. Abrams is a visiting lecturer at Yale Law School and author of “The Soul of the First Amendment.”.Langford is counsel at Protect Democracy.
This @nytimes opinion piece explores the right of individuals to protest lockdown. Legal analysis of the anti-lockdown protests supports there being protected by the First Amendment, at odds with some states' measures to ban gatherings. https://t.co/6S6ddETLbS
Young people entering the job market during any downturn face lasting disadvantages. In this crisis, the pattern may play out with a vengeance. https://t.co/3AhZzKiWbW— NYT National News (@NYTNational) May 19, 2020
We don't want to see a world where inaccurate tests disrupt people’s lives and invade their privacy, give a false sense of security, or waste time and other resources that could be better used in fighting the pandemic. https://t.co/h4hBuHSiQc— ACLU (@ACLU) May 19, 2020
The three countries where COVID-19 cases are growing the fastest are the United States, Brazil, and Russia. In other words—Trump, Bolsonaro, and Putin. The Axis of Ego.
But Donald Trump’s failure remains absolutely singular. The United States, with 4% of the world’s population, has 30% of the world’s known cases of COVID-19, along with 30% of the deaths.
All over Europe, 5G telephone towers are being set on fire. At least 16 masts in the Netherlands have gone up in flames. There have been attacks on 5G equipment in Italy, Ireland, Belgium and Cyprus. The United Kingdom, ever-keen to outperform the Continent, has witnessed more than 60 such acts of arson. The vandals draw from a sludge of absurd theories to explain their motivations: that 5G masts somehow spread the coronavirus, or that the radiation from these towers weakens our immune systems, laying us bare to Covid-19. Or even that there is no Covid-19 at all, that the disease is a myth to explain the worst effects of 5G rays.
Republican presidents have done it for Democratic presidents, and vice versa — even when one of them ascended to the White House by defeating or sharply criticizing the other.
"We may have our differences politically," President Barack Obama said when he hosted former President George W. Bush for his portrait unveiling in 2012, "but the presidency transcends those differences."
“You are at all times independent. This absolute freedom of the cyclist can be known only to the initiated,” Maria Ward wrote in her 1896 manifesto Bicycling for Ladies (https://t.co/P0t8i9OHrZ) and apparently this virus-stricken world is with her now: https://t.co/XcHEZJLx7P— Maria Popova (@brainpicker) May 19, 2020
Powerful analysis from @FukuyamaFrancis in @aminterest In China, we are “dealing with an aspiring totalitarian country like the mid-20th century Soviet Union, and not with some kind of generic “authoritarian capitalist” regime.” https://t.co/1ZmRIyRyCV
Morning or Mourning in America? Political Advertising and the Politics of Emotion https://t.co/sTY2AQzuGI— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 19, 2020
Good news! There is some cross immunity between a viral common cold and Covid-19.
