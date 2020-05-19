Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
All over Europe, 5G telephone towers are being set on fire. At least 16 masts in the Netherlands have gone up in flames. There have been attacks on 5G equipment in Italy, Ireland, Belgium and Cyprus. The United Kingdom, ever-keen to outperform the Continent, has witnessed more than 60 such acts of arson. The vandals draw from a sludge of absurd theories to explain their motivations: that 5G masts somehow spread the coronavirus, or that the radiation from these towers weakens our immune systems, laying us bare to Covid-19. Or even that there is no Covid-19 at all, that the disease is a myth to explain the worst effects of 5G rays.
Comments
There's nothing interesting or extraordinary about this article. Just more idiots embracing bizarre ideas that no intelligent person would entertain for a second. But there is this notion that Americans are unusually stupid and uneducated. When one can easily find evidence such as this article that European nations have just as many brain dead idiots.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 1:50pm
One of my pet peeves: the myopia of seeing a lot of U.S. stupidity as special. Precisely because I've have always had an interest in figuring out what is truly unique to the U.S., both good and bad. It's very easy to get faulty results on that front if one limits the sampling.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:13pm
Over 2100 5G towers installed across Europe. 23 attacked is an aggravation, not an accurate pulse of European attitudes.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:20pm
And there's only been one out of the many in "open up America" and "pro-NRA" support groups to carry a bazooka into a Subway sandwich shop that we know of. Extremists are everywhere, the percentages of the population vary. Yes, there's lot of them in an ISIS controlled territory, just as there were once many in the appropriately named Waco, Texas. The question is why we in the majority focus on certain ones with special fear and loathing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:29pm
They fit our personal agendas?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:31pm
Reading your comment it popped into my head that Uncle Duke from Doonesbury, based on Hunter S. Thompson, might very well carry a bazooka into a Subway shop and many lefties would find it charmingly idiosyncratic (i.e., support the FBI? hell no, fight them with everything you've got, they have always been fascist pigs)
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:49pm
Well it's more than 23. There were more than 60 in the UK alone. But yes, those embracing these types of conspiracy theories are a minority in the EU and in the US.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:38pm