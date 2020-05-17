Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Since before Senaca last distracted himself from Philosophical endeavors by noting the recumbent bodies on the way to the water an old reliable philosophical time
waster has been whether ,or to what extent ,Ends , justify the Means.
Not among the t-wasters was Clausewi,tz with his clear view about God ´s overwhelming affinity for the ¨big battalions" . Particularly ones deploying gas.
In the essentially non existent ¨Restoration""debate R =s more deaths. Of course there will be an unquantifiable
offsetting decrease among the previously unemployed , no longer so.
We could of course use opinion surveys to get closer to the question of whether unemployment kills.
Forget it. Among the returning workers of course will be those harboring the germ ,who will give it to others. Quickly.
At least here, Maybe in some admirable New Zealand of the sky preventive measures will combat this.
Don´t hold your breath.
And this is not necessarily due to the crass capitalistic intentions of this class of
Restorers
Save time.Agree Restoration=s Covid19 deaths,
So?
So don´t just Restore .
For God´s sake do it intelligently. Don' t just leave it up to the Governors/.To be a President
means to make rational choices. To be Presidential..
I can t imagine there possibly is any rational reason to multiply the number of states making the same mistakes because the Administration treat it as a 1900 Oklahoma land grab.
Furthermore.
Joe lunchail wants :Fings how they used to be
We´d like him to want to choose a life of quiet nobility. But he 's not noble. Just maybe he'll settle for letting his garden grow. The best maybe the best we can hope for is a patched together version of 2018.
Take it.
My sole suggestion is stagger it. Let ?Texas?go first and benefit from Texas' Texas sized screw up.
Then :two months later. ? Mario?
Then two months after that we can t 'fight em so join em.¨ Gentlemen start your motors.¨
by Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:26pm
Sorry to take air out of your balloon, but I think your suggestion is not really needed because: it's gonna happen anyways, it IS what is happening.
Furthermore, I like to remind myself to beware of navel-gazing and myopia.of thinking only about our little country of 50 states with a maniac at the top, as if we are still so important, as if "America" is still a world leader. WE ARE NOT AND THIS IS A PROBLEM THAT AFFECTS THE WHOLE WORLD, and like it or not, other countries are going to do different things and their citizens will all be used as lab rats and guinea pigs and we will all learn from each other basically sacrificing certain demographics and populations whether they go willinging or not...
What we have here is very much a "Casablanca" situation where the politics and problems and logistics of one or two countries doesn't amount to much more than a hill of beans in this crazy world.
(Just think: once more people start taking airplane rides again: oh boy.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:11pm
What?
The world wasn't holding its breath waiting the guidance from Flaviusville?
I'm taking my marbles and going to play someplace else.
by Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:41pm
Wait, I thought we'd all lost our marbles - are you hoarding?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 7:34am
We cannot expect rational responses from Trump.
Trump had a mental breakdown and said "Obamagate".
Trump could not explain "Obamagate"
In a rational world, the media would say "Trump lied about Obama" and ask if he was mentally stable.
Rick Bright said that Trump wanted to push hydroxycloroquine because of a friend's financial interests.
Bright was removed from his position.
Georgia is undercounting deaths.
President Obama was asked to give this year's commencement speeches.
Trump was not felt to be a good role model for the graduates.
At the DOJ, the Barr has been set so low, resignation is the only justifiable outcome.
Flynn pleaded guilty twice.
Flynn was fired because he lied to Pence.
Don't expect things to return to normal.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 11:15am
Who are you arguing with?
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 2:59pm
p.s. if it's Joe Lunchpail, he's not here. Flavius is analyzing him, not representing him.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:38pm
I'm not arguing
I'm simply stating facts.
It is inline with Flavius' post
Chill
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:51pm
Michigan Republican state representative
Obeying mask rules in Dillon, Colorado
Lockdown protesters in Ohio
All scared
All looking for the good old days
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 4:05pm
Well put
by Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 11:07pm
What's interesting is that their good old days were traumatic for others. When you see the Confederate flag, the Klan hood, and the seething mob, the connection to past oppression of marginalized groups does not come to mind for many. Marginalized groups were the scapegoats when things were not going well.
Given the history of the United States, it is not surprising that connections to Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin immediately come to mind when Ahmaud Arbery is murdered. It is not victimhood that creates the image, it is a response to reality.
Liberty for the lockdown protesters means putting the lives of black and brown people at risk. An intriguing aspect is that even when mostly white lockdown protesters show up with weapons, some argue the armed protesters are not a threat. Imagine the reaction of police if armed black men repeated appear at protests. Would their right to bear arms be respected? Would it be said that they are a small group not representative of most black people? Would black people be asked to apologize for creating such a group of misfits?
Trump and the Republicans are not up to the task of addressing the ills of the country. Perhaps we are doomed to seeing things with different eyes.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 9:57am
Huh? Klan hoods and lynch mobs don't evoke images of marginalized groups? I'd be willing to bet over 90% tie it to abuse of blacks, freed slaves especially.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 10:17am
Those images are seen frequently enough, that it makes sense for current abuse to be tied to past events. That is why Arbery brings up images of Trayvon. Trayvon brings up images of Till.
Edit to add:
One group wants the good old days
Another group sees the good old days as the bad old days
The courts halted Stop and Frisk because was unconstitutional
The current mask law had 80% minority offenders
The media shows images of police handing out masks to whites on a beach
There is video of black women swarmed and thrown to the ground by police
In NYC a man who questions the handling of an unmasked black woman is thrown to the ground by an unmasked officer.
The bottom line is that connection s are made to past events
Swarming and throwing women to the ground for not wearing a mask is NOT acceptable
Find a better method.
Not a mashup, a different view of events.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 11:27am
rmrd - "...the connection to past oppression of marginalized groups does not come to mind for many. "
rmrd - "Those images are seen frequently enough, that it makes sense for current abuse to be tied to past events."
Possible for you to make up your mind?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 1:45pm
Many do not see the connections
They are seen as one-offs
The connections are dismissed by some as mashups.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 1:58pm
Southern lynchings and cross burnings seen as "one-offs"? By who?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 2:36pm
Have a nice day
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:04pm
So how do you justify "some see it as a one-off"? People with dementia? Infants? Learning disabled? Again, you contradict yourself.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:06pm
You want to continue this.
Do you see a direct connection between Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin? Do see you see a connection between the lack of official attention to Jackson State and Ahmaud Arbery's case being initially swept aside?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:16pm
Do you ever have any realization of the thing where if you just spoke for yourself, IN THE FIRST PERSON, your own feelings and reactions to things, INSTEAD OF CLAIMING TO REPRESENT what a whole bunch of people think and feel, that few would have much of a reaction against what you are thinking and feeling?
not to mention splaining what this phantom group of people whom you claim to know how they feel and think against whole nother bunch of phantom strawmen...
try the word "I" sometime, you might like it, speaking for yourself instead of irritating everyone here with splaining for a tribe like you were elected to represent it to the dopes on dagblog
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:57pm
Nah
I'm writing opinion. That is clear. The style I use, without repeatedly saying "I", is common practice. For example, here is an opinion column by Charles Blow:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/17/opinion/trump-obama.html?action=click&block=associated_collection_recirc&impression_id=974176900&index=0&pgtype=Article®ion=footer
There no point in the column where Blow says that he is stating his opinion.
Stating opinion without using the word "I" is done all the time at dagblog:
This is how you change culture. Not by being bothered by the old, not by tearing down history. Just add new to show who you are now. To requote my excerpt:
This is what art does, this is what it is "for", and a lot of what the best art does comes from "appropriation".
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/28/2019 - 5:05pm
"This is how you change culture" indicates there is only one option
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 9:21pm
this is a thought provoking comparison: a 1900 Oklahoma land grab.
Only these days instead of land grabs, we have grabs for slices of the Federal government budget.
(About which there are many lies being told recently about blue states and red states, etc.)
This would have much more to do with Congress' power (and lobbyists of same) than any president.
Edit to add: yes of course some presidents are more skillful at wrangling with and herding Congress than others, for various reasons, some of skill, some just because of circumstance and environment they inherited. I.E.: FDR, LBJ, Bill Clinton--pretty good at that, Obama, Carter, both Bush's--not so much. Reagan relied on minions to do it...JFK not around long enough. Eisenhower, Truman--I have no idea....
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:16pm
Here look, I can't go past paywall, but the tweet suffices, it's allover, it's not U.S. specific nor all about Trump, it was a no brainer that this would happen, public health in charge is basically the enemy of individual civil liberties, always was, is the stuff of dystopian and sci-fi fiction, totalitarians telling you how to live. Throw in Putin trolls to ratchet up the discord and dissatisfaction:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:46pm
And the opposite in Belgium:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 4:21pm
These people have always been with us:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 8:47pm
We blew past the exit marked "Rational Process" a while back. Now the driver is snorting cocaine off the tits of a porn star while he imagines that he is the leading actor in Death Race 2000.
In regards to the element of competition, the comparison to the Oklahoma land grab is apt. But that was a zero sum game where winners supplanted losers. What is truly nuts about the GOP approach to the crisis is that the scarcity involved cannot be exported to people they are not. It is understandable that they would fall back upon a principle that has served them so well in the past. But they are now rolling the dice that nothing has changed.
by moat on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 5:27pm