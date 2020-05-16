Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Full story with reporting from me & @mkraju confirming @politico scoop: https://t.co/OSfZiZcjff https://t.co/eeW6vkQJtN— Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 16, 2020
The man, the myth, the legend - in his own words! Don't miss this spectacular documentary about Justice Clarence Thomas, airing TONIGHT on PBS at 9/8c (sorry, west coast, check your local listings). https://t.co/VZpnaKalJn— SCOTUS101 (@SCOTUS101) May 18, 2020
“One of the sad stories of this pandemic is that we’re losing people that we couldn’t afford to lose”
This is a heartbreaking tribute. https://t.co/oQr7ANFofT
This is a heartbreaking tribute. https://t.co/oQr7ANFofT— Morrigan McCarthy (@MorriganMcC) May 18, 2020
It is simply a story covered by the NYT
Former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley explains Bureau misdeeds in the Flynn case.
He has delivered revelatory reporting on some of the defining stories of our time. But a close examination reveals the weaknesses in what may be called an era of resistance journalism.
By Ben Smith @ NYTimes.com, May 17
It was a breathtaking story, written by The New Yorker’s marquee reporter and published with an attention-grabbing headline: “Missing Files Motivated the Leak of Michael Cohen’s Financial Records.”
We need to talk FACE SHIELDS . Face shields have many advantages - cheap, widely available, effective, and preserves communication, according to JAMA paper. Let’s talk thru the compelling evidence. Thread . #covid19 https://t.co/5XvAvM5Mam— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 17, 2020
Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor on the White House coronavirus task force https://t.co/nf51eTdBPG— Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) May 17, 2020
Health checks, open spaces. Here's how a reopened car plant works https://t.co/w9s1hHOg84— Bloomberg Economics (@economics) May 18, 2020
I guess not enough people were paying attention to him then pic.twitter.com/qqKhhLM6tc— Almaqah (@_Almaqah) May 17, 2020
National Journal unlocked, no paywall
My own recent contribution to the Stacey Abrams coverage, as a corrective to the hagiography:https://t.co/1656UEb7lC— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 17, 2020
How will we ever make people feel at home again, ask Italy's fearful trattorias https://t.co/ILNa6k96OU— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) May 17, 2020
Amazon Reaches Deal With French Unions in Coronavirus Safety Dispute. The online giant will begin reopening its six warehouses in France following a legal battle over protections for employees. By @LizAldermanNYT https://t.co/GV2X1Dnagz— alain servais (@aservais1) May 17, 2020
Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Ahmaud Arbery's family, talks about how Arbery’s case is “like a modern day lynching.” Crump also discusses the eerie similarities between Arbery’s case and the case of Trayvon Martin.
Crump also represents the family of Breonna Taylor
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/14/breonna-taylor-what-know-louisville-emt-killed-police/5189743002/
Surely there is a reasonable medium between brutalizing black people for not properly adhering to COVID-19 related measures and courteously handing out masks to white people who are decidedly not observing social distancing rules?
https://www.theroot.com/mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-police-in-nyc-will-no-longer-1843492999
Op-ed by Uri Alon, Ron Milo and Eran Yashiv @ NYTimes.com, May 11
People can work in two-week cycles, on the job for four days then, by the time they might become infectious, 10 days at home in lockdown.
[Mr. Alon and Mr. Milo are professors of computational and systems biology at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. Mr. Yashiv is a professor of economics at Tel Aviv University and at the London School of Economics Center for Macroeconomics.]
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 12:30am
IG called out Trump / Pompeo for retaliation 6 months earlier
https://www.politico.com/amp/news/2019/11/13/trump-aides-state-departmen...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 7:58am
FWIW:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 2:46pm
Joe says:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 7:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 2:39pm
Saudi connex now headlining
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5ec1f818c5b603f620724655
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 3:39pm