Black women are miracle workers. We have been the Democrats’ most reliable voting bloc since passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Most recently, we resurrected Joe Biden’s campaign.
This year is no different: Biden’s only path to victory is through black women and the voters we know how to energize. Though we have propped up the Democratic Party for decades, the return on our investment in the party might as well read, “insufficient funds.”
Demands include a black woman as Vice President and and as Supreme.Court Justice
Comments
Apropos of nothing, I miss the adjective "female". Somehow "women" as an adjective makes me think of "women drivers" and other neanderthalish constructions. OK, paeudo-Boomer, back to my cage.
(and yes, the path of acceptance/commonness of "lead" and now even "plead" as past tense of verbs "lead" and "plead" continues through the epidemic/shitstorm of legal abnormalities. Jesus's grammar school teacher wept)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 3:19am
I, woman, respectfully disagree ....
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 3:54am
Would appreciate some understanding of what you disagree with (certainly I'm not going to take on the iconic Helen Reddy, not would I want to, but I don't think she was referring to woman/women as an adjective, and I doubt I have a problem with every such use, but it just seems there was a linguistic/PC shift to sideline normal use of "female", and I haven't grokked why.
Cf. Non-helpful "clarifications":
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/comma-queen/female-trouble-the-debate-...
https://www.buzzfeed.com/tracyclayton/stop-calling-women-females
[Note: a good chunk of the time "male" is used it cast aspersion on men - should I demand a term that denotes more respect and lovingness towards half the world's population? Except "man" and "men" have as much "baggage". But then I'm probably man-splaining again.
Calling a man a "male" - well, yeah, in most context people understand this as the male of the human species. And we do often like not to repeat words too much, so having a couple of synonyms, hopefully not sexist, might seem desirable. I can feel a difference between "woman pilot" vs "female pilot", with the latter maybe referring to possibly characteristics or abilities related to gender, vs the former more an accounting trick of enumerating "pilots who happen to be women". [Cases where female pilot or astronaut attire suffers from inattention to anatomical differences and averages is a case where this distinction becomes somewhat important]
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:44am