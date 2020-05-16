Op-ed by Uri Alon, Ron Milo and Eran Yashiv @ NYTimes.com, May 11

People can work in two-week cycles, on the job for four days then, by the time they might become infectious, 10 days at home in lockdown.

[Mr. Alon and Mr. Milo are professors of computational and systems biology at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. Mr. Yashiv is a professor of economics at Tel Aviv University and at the London School of Economics Center for Macroeconomics.]