Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
obviously thinks it will be totally counterproductive:
Do it. Do. It. https://t.co/ZywtLSnOcj— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 16, 2020
Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor on the White House coronavirus task force https://t.co/nf51eTdBPG— Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) May 17, 2020
Health checks, open spaces. Here's how a reopened car plant works https://t.co/w9s1hHOg84— Bloomberg Economics (@economics) May 18, 2020
I guess not enough people were paying attention to him then pic.twitter.com/qqKhhLM6tc— Almaqah (@_Almaqah) May 17, 2020
National Journal unlocked, no paywall
My own recent contribution to the Stacey Abrams coverage, as a corrective to the hagiography:https://t.co/1656UEb7lC— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 17, 2020
How will we ever make people feel at home again, ask Italy's fearful trattorias https://t.co/ILNa6k96OU— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) May 17, 2020
Amazon Reaches Deal With French Unions in Coronavirus Safety Dispute. The online giant will begin reopening its six warehouses in France following a legal battle over protections for employees. By @LizAldermanNYT https://t.co/GV2X1Dnagz— alain servais (@aservais1) May 17, 2020
Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Ahmaud Arbery's family, talks about how Arbery’s case is “like a modern day lynching.” Crump also discusses the eerie similarities between Arbery’s case and the case of Trayvon Martin.
Crump also represents the family of Breonna Taylor
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/14/breonna-taylor-what-know-louisville-emt-killed-police/5189743002/
Surely there is a reasonable medium between brutalizing black people for not properly adhering to COVID-19 related measures and courteously handing out masks to white people who are decidedly not observing social distancing rules?
https://www.theroot.com/mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-police-in-nyc-will-no-longer-1843492999
Op-ed by Uri Alon, Ron Milo and Eran Yashiv @ NYTimes.com, May 11
People can work in two-week cycles, on the job for four days then, by the time they might become infectious, 10 days at home in lockdown.
[Mr. Alon and Mr. Milo are professors of computational and systems biology at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. Mr. Yashiv is a professor of economics at Tel Aviv University and at the London School of Economics Center for Macroeconomics.]
Yesterday the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet lambasted Trump and called on Americans to not reelect him:
"The five sailors had gone through at least two weeks of isolation and tested negative twice in a row before they were allowed back on the ship, the Associated Press reported. Once they returned to the ship, the sailors developed influenza-like illness symptoms before they tested positive a second time, AP wrote. "
Add asterick to "let it wash, we'll have herd immunity."
California’s governor and San Francisco’s mayor worked together to act early in confronting the COVID threat. For Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, it was a different story, and 27,000 New Yorkers have died so far.
The Mayor of San Francisco and the Governor of California worked together on a shutdown order to save lives from COVID-19.
Bill de Blasio dragged his feet and Andrew Cuomo dismissed shelter in place as late as March 17. 25,000+ are now dead in New York.https://t.co/nC7mOKePyJ
Black women are miracle workers. We have been the Democrats’ most reliable voting bloc since passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Most recently, we resurrected Joe Biden’s campaign.
This year is no different: Biden’s only path to victory is through black women and the voters we know how to energize. Though we have propped up the Democratic Party for decades, the return on our investment in the party might as well read, “insufficient funds.”
Demands include a black woman as Vice President and and as Supreme.Court Justice
Since 2017, so many events in U.S. politics that were previously unthinkable have come to pass. Don’t believe me? A few days ago, the president of the United States baselessly accused a cable television host of murder and it barely made a blip in the news cycle. The shocking has become unsurprising — almost routine — under Donald Trump’s unhinged presidency.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
After the DOJ successfully locked down many aspects of the Mueller Report in order to bring less attention to the events in question, it is odd that the Campaign would bring all that back into the light as a part of a cunning plan.
by moat on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 6:02pm
Obama is doing commencement speeches and getting massive airtime. Michelle is on Netflix. Barack says Trump is incompetent. Trump is angry. Wouldn't be surprised if Obama is coordinating with Biden.Trump should be focused on the pandemic, but he is going after a shiny ball.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 8:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 9:42pm
As Graham put it, "be careful what you ask for."
Brennan said he has not been interviewed by Durham yet and that he welcomes it. This gives me an idea.
Have a symposium with Obama, Brennan, Yates, Rice, Comey, Strzok, McCabe, etc. talking about the origins of the investigation, peppering the narrative with references to un-redacted portions of the Mueller report and the people who evaded giving testimony.
Have the discussion include why Flynn was fired as DIA because of this foreign influences and became a voice at RT. It was Flynn joining the Trump campaign that brought the Russian influence into question, not the other way around.
It would be bad politics to hold such a symposium if Trump wasn't insisting that it all be talked about again as a means to undermine Biden. Rick Wilson is on to something.
by moat on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 10:17am
Obamagate
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 10:55am
Interesting that yesterday he was not running against Joe Biden, but "radical left" and their partners, the liberal media, the latter his consistent sworn enemy, as we well know. I suspect this partly comes out of some campaign advisor's whisperings, mixed up with his own thoughts?
Influence of Karl Rove, maybe? Doesn't sound like anything he'll stick with, he is too enamored of personal smears.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 1:54pm
in many instances, campaign writes itself:
This is why he probably won't agree to debates. Debates would be breaking the delusional narratives right and left.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 6:12pm
Trump got rid of our hydroxychloroquine, dagnabbit, gave away all our needed supplies - why do the Chinese need all that for their pools? highly suspicious - batty even.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 6:25pm
I took Yglesias' point more to be that the people experiencing the shortages are naturally skeptical about explanations why the past owners of the bodega are responsible for why they do not stock what they do not have now.
A raised eyebrow sometimes is more powerful than a word.
by moat on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 6:37pm
This is why he probably won't agree to debates. Debates would be breaking the delusional narratives right and left.
Whether one candidate or the other would dodge a debate is an interesting question. I think Trump would probably like a debate. His showing of his long established delusionary thinking would not change many minds on either side while Biden, if he was having one of his more and more common bad days might show up as no longer up to the task of answering even a softball question, much less being President. Of course the case could be made that that wouldn’t change many minds either as to who to vote for. [I will vote to him if he lasts that long] Here’s hoping the *interesting* times ahead are not too far into the Chinese sense of the old saying.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 6:55pm
Are you quoting somebody in the second paragraph or speaking for yourself? The format is confusing.
by moat on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 7:45pm
Sorry to not be clear. First sentence in italics quotes AA and the rest is my own composition of my own thoughts.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 8:15pm
It would be odd for Trump to turn down a debate.
by moat on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 8:19pm
Agreed. If national averages of polling are about the same and Biden appears to be even slightly ahead I would expect him to dodge a debate. If they did do an online debate in their own respective studios I would like the first question to be whether or not they had a computer screen or teleprompter in view or hearing device or any other form of coaching help in play.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 8:24pm