Op-ed by Uri Alon, Ron Milo and Eran Yashiv @ NYTimes.com, May 11
People can work in two-week cycles, on the job for four days then, by the time they might become infectious, 10 days at home in lockdown.
[Mr. Alon and Mr. Milo are professors of computational and systems biology at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. Mr. Yashiv is a professor of economics at Tel Aviv University and at the London School of Economics Center for Macroeconomics.]
Comments
Cunning plan that mathematically uses what we know of the virus against it, allowing 'opening' in a way that actually will reduce transmission.
Would work in most countries where people support each other, have effective government leadership and trust in science. Needless to say, that is not Murica. We will continue to throw body waves against it like infantry charging machine guns at the Somme, and like the generals of those days, Trump and Republicans talk of 'warriors' and 'it's saving our way of life'.
by NCD on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 10:46am
Additionally, since around half our adult population is retired or unemployed, the 4/10 plan would have to be followed by them too, that is the 10 days of lockdown. There's no way they'd do it, no way anybody but Trump could make them do it (the hard cases do and believe anything he says), and he is going to stick with his lifelong practice of lying, blaming, attacking and claiming a win, regardless of reality. He measures success in 24 hour news cycles and TV ratings, his patience has already run out on lockdowns.
by NCD on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 1:22pm
Good point but at the same time I note that many of the retired in places like Florida seem to have been frightened enough to practice lockdown even though it wasn't demanded. Outliers/rebels are going to happen in any society, I would think epidemiologists take a number of those into account? I don't know for a fact that our retired demographic is so different overall than anywhere else, now that I think about it, for example Italy, France, UK--they had trouble there really getting everyone to obey rules. Aren't disobedient types factored in, not expecting 100% compliance. For the most part elderly feel fragile, like protected environments, i.e., not able to fight off a mugger like they used to be able to.
Also I think of how well this type of plan fits with gig workers, they don't do 9-5 office to begin with. I.E. an independent free-lance worker in museum work of some kind, they would have no trouble being limited on the number of days they can go on site and doing most of their work at home. Same with academia. Or like software sales and support.
A downside I just saw discussed on twitter--the thing about alternating shared desks and workspaces which has apparently become very common. A big problem without rigorous cleaning. And who is to do that cleaning, cleaning teams in hazmat suits?
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 2:09pm