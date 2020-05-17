    Means 1, Ends 0. Get over it.

    By Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 2:49am |

                                     
    Since before Senaca last distracted himself from Philosophical endeavors by noting the recumbent bodies on the way to the water an old reliable philosophical  time
    waster has been   whether ,or to what extent ,Ends , justify the Means.

    Not among the t-wasters was  Clausewi,tz with his clear  view about God ´s  overwhelming affinity for the ¨big battalions" . Particularly ones  deploying gas.

    In the essentially non existent ¨Restoration""debate R =s  more deaths. Of course there will be an unquantifiable

    offsetting decrease among the previously unemployed , no longer so.

    We could of course use opinion surveys to get closer to the question of whether unemployment kills.  

    Forget  it. Among the returning workers of course will be those harboring the germ ,who will give it to others. Quickly.

    At least here,   Maybe in some  admirable New Zealand of the sky preventive measures will combat this. 

    Don´t hold your breath.

    And this is not necessarily due to the crass capitalistc intentions of this  class of

    Restorers

    Save time.Agree Restoration=s Covid19 deaths,

    So?

    So don´t just Restore .

    For God´s sake  do it intelligently. Don' t just leave it up to the Governors/.To be a President

    means to make rational choices. To be Presidential..

    I can  t  imagine there possibly is any rational reason  to multiply  the number of states making the same mistakes because the Administration treat it as a 1900 Oklahoma land grab.

     

     

     

    Comments

    Furthermore.

    Joe lunchail wants Fings to be how they used to be..We´d like him to want to choose  a life of  quiet  nobility.   

    But he 's not noble.  Just maybe he'll settle for letting his  garden grow. The best maybe the best we  can hope for is  a patched together version of  2018.

    Take it.

    My sole  suggestion istagger it.  Let ?Texas?go first and  benefit from Texas' Texas sized screw up.

    Then :two months later. ? Mario.

    Then two months after that  we can t 'fight em so  join em.¨ Gentlemen start your motors.¨


    by Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 9:23am

    We cannot expect rational responses from Trump.

    Trump had a mental breakdown and said "Obamagate".

    Trump could not explain "Obamagate"

    In a rational world, the media would say "Trump lied about Obama" and ask if he was mentally stable.

    Rick Bright said that Trump wanted to push hydroxycloroquine because of a friend's financial interests.

    Bright was removed from his position.

    Georgia is undercounting deaths.

    President Obama was asked to give this year's commencement speeches.

    Trump was not felt to be a good role model for the graduates.

    At the DOJ, the Barr has been set so low, resignation is the only justifiable outcome.

    Flynn pleaded guilty twice.

    Flynn was fired because he lied to Pence.

    Don't expect things to return to normal.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 11:15am

    Latest Comments

    more