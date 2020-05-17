Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Since before Senaca last distracted himself from Philosophical endeavors by noting the recumbent bodies on the way to the water an old reliable philosophical time
waster has been whether ,or to what extent ,Ends , justify the Means.
Not among the t-wasters was Clausewi,tz with his clear view about God ´s overwhelming affinity for the ¨big battalions" . Particularly ones deploying gas.
In the essentially non existent ¨Restoration""debate R =s more deaths. Of course there will be an unquantifiable
offsetting decrease among the previously unemployed , no longer so.
We could of course use opinion surveys to get closer to the question of whether unemployment kills.
Forget it. Among the returning workers of course will be those harboring the germ ,who will give it to others. Quickly.
At least here, Maybe in some admirable New Zealand of the sky preventive measures will combat this.
Don´t hold your breath.
And this is not necessarily due to the crass capitalistc intentions of this class of
Restorers
Save time.Agree Restoration=s Covid19 deaths,
So?
So don´t just Restore .
For God´s sake do it intelligently. Don' t just leave it up to the Governors/.To be a President
means to make rational choices. To be Presidential..
I can t imagine there possibly is any rational reason to multiply the number of states making the same mistakes because the Administration treat it as a 1900 Oklahoma land grab.
Comments
Furthermore.
Joe lunchail wants Fings to be how they used to be..We´d like him to want to choose a life of quiet nobility.
But he 's not noble. Just maybe he'll settle for letting his garden grow. The best maybe the best we can hope for is a patched together version of 2018.
Take it.
My sole suggestion istagger it. Let ?Texas?go first and benefit from Texas' Texas sized screw up.
Then :two months later. ? Mario.
Then two months after that we can t 'fight em so join em.¨ Gentlemen start your motors.¨
by Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 9:23am
We cannot expect rational responses from Trump.
Trump had a mental breakdown and said "Obamagate".
Trump could not explain "Obamagate"
In a rational world, the media would say "Trump lied about Obama" and ask if he was mentally stable.
Rick Bright said that Trump wanted to push hydroxycloroquine because of a friend's financial interests.
Bright was removed from his position.
Georgia is undercounting deaths.
President Obama was asked to give this year's commencement speeches.
Trump was not felt to be a good role model for the graduates.
At the DOJ, the Barr has been set so low, resignation is the only justifiable outcome.
Flynn pleaded guilty twice.
Flynn was fired because he lied to Pence.
Don't expect things to return to normal.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 11:15am