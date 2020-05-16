    Hmmm, Never Trumpers want to see him run with the Obamagate thing

    By artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 4:08pm |

    obviously thinks it will be totally counterproductive:

    Comments

    After the DOJ successfully locked down many aspects of the Mueller Report in order to bring less attention to the events in question, it is odd that the Campaign would bring all that back into the light as a part of a cunning plan.


    by moat on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 6:02pm

    Obama is doing commencement speeches and getting massive airtime. Michelle is on Netflix. Barack says Trump is incompetent. Trump is angry. Wouldn't be surprised if Obama is coordinating with Biden.Trump should be focused on the pandemic, but he is going after a shiny ball.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 8:41pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 9:42pm

    Latest Comments

    more