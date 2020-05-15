Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Violent rhetoric appears to be increasingly common among people protesting stay-at-home orders amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 85,000 and sickened 1.4 million people in the United States. At another Thursday protest in Commack, N.Y., Long Island protesters waved Trump 2020 banners and one held a sign that read, “Hang Fauci. Hang Gates. Open all our states.”
Comments
Lockdown's making people goofy
(This is Elon Musk talking to Joe Rogan about naming his kid X Æ A-12)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 6:48am