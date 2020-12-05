Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
starts 10am ET, player at link, along with explanatory text
Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Trump Tax Return Cases https://t.co/tuRYGrTFw1 pic.twitter.com/uQknVV4oR8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 12, 2020
PBS
The interviews revealed previously unreported details about the Biden office when Reade worked there, such as an account that she lost her job because of her poor performance, not as retaliation for lodging complaints about sexual harassment, as Reade has said.
Other recollections from former staffers corroborated things she has described publicly, such as Biden’s use of the Senate gym and a supervisor admonishing her for dressing inappropriately.
Overall, the people who spoke to the NewsHour described largely positive and gratifying experiences working for Biden, painting a portrait of someone who was ahead of his time in empowering women in the workplace.
Christie is not volunteering his family members
Violent rhetoric appears to be increasingly common among people protesting stay-at-home orders amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 85,000 and sickened 1.4 million people in the United States. At another Thursday protest in Commack, N.Y., Long Island protesters waved Trump 2020 banners and one held a sign that read, “Hang Fauci. Hang Gates. Open all our states.”
What a mess, but typical https://t.co/mM8aNF3grN— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 15, 2020
Romelia Hodges worked to save black people from a coronavirus outbreak in West Virginia. She sounded the alert about an outbreak related to a large church meeting. Hodges managed to get testing aid from Senator Manchin when the state did not respond.
One message alerting the community.
Sen. Joe Manchin had arranged free testing for every single person on the list.
So, as more positive test results came in from Marion County’s black population, the state finally took action: They just stopped counting.
Michael Harriott tells the beautiful story of a woman who refused to give up.
Texas, which began to open its businesses at the beginning of May, has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for five consecutive days as the state struggles to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,179 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Lone Star State to 41,048.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott (R) allowed some businesses to resume operations on May 1, Texas has only been below 1,000 new cases per day twice — on May 4 and May 7.
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, May 14, with graphs
New findings from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a bleak and detailed picture of how coronavirus is hitting small businesses.
The big picture: Half describe major suffering, nearly half don’t have enough cash to go more than a month, and the worst-hit state — Michigan — also is a key battleground for the November election.
“‘Do you need helicopters?’ Mr. de Blasio asked, according to a person who was present at the meeting. The dumbfounded buildings commissioner said he did not. Mr. de Blasio upbraided him, and then stormed out of the meeting.” https://t.co/AcLlSPeHCv— Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) May 15, 2020
The day before I got sick, I ran three miles, walked 10 more, then raced up the stairs to my fifth-floor apartment as always, slinging laundry with me as I went.
The next day, April 17, I became one of the thousands of New Yorkers to fall ill with Covid-19. I haven’t felt the same since.
If you live in New York City, you know what this virus can do. In just under two months, an estimated 24,000 New Yorkers have died. That’s more than twice the number of people we lost to homicide over the past 20 years.
Members of #GenZ are more likely than older generations to look to government to solve problems, rather than businesses and individuals. https://t.co/I1jC10OdBH pic.twitter.com/TsVnL2asjh— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) May 14, 2020
By Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux & Meredith Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, May 13
Democrats aren’t uniformly progressive on #MeToo issues.
Democrats and Republicans answer when sports should resume play. (Immediately vs. After Vaccine)— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 15, 2020
https://t.co/75nuDuLFgB pic.twitter.com/nvtS574aN6
"To disappear passages of a published article into an inaccessible memory hole is an Orwellian act that, thanks to the newspaper’s actions, might now be seen as acceptable journalistic practice."— Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) May 14, 2020
Paresky, Haidt, Strossen & Pinker in @politico https://t.co/CGp00RbDHB
Pentagon's Defense Production Act go-between removed from role https://t.co/fOlOVGNnb4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 14, 2020
This obituary is part of a series about people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.
By Sam Roberts @ NYTimes.com, May 12
With an 8th-grade education, she emigrated to Brooklyn, where she invested her savings in real estate, rented out apartments and ran two laundromats.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The Supreme Court will never let Trump's tax returns see the light of day. Even if it was in the Constitution "Congress shall have the right to .....Trump's tazes and finances" they would not allow it, defer, delay, obstruct it for years.
by NCD on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:49pm
I didn't get to listen but am running across some intriguing comments and this CNN breaking story
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 4:32pm
The arguments were interesting. The Justices spoke more cogently than the lawyers in front of them.
The fact that Trump did not divest or put his business into a Trust is a new thing regarding precedent. It would not be surprising if the Court kicks that one down the road until those sorts of limits are made matters of Law. It had been a Code of Gentlemen up to now. The emoluments clause was drafted more toward an eye to avoiding Foreigners buying influence than stanching internal corruption. Banks have been the standard way to keep that sort of thing on the down low but now you have this friggin Real Estate Dealer crashing the boy dance party.
The response to Alito regarding the security of the Grand Jury process is important. That points toward the New York State subpoenas going forward on the basis of the system being able to function as it should. As a point of delimitation, the Supreme Court itself can only assume that sort of competence to go forward.
by moat on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 5:28pm
thank you for sharing what you got out of it, this especially was a "doh, learn something new every day" thing to me, makes perfect sense as to the framers and why didn't I realize it before
the emoluments clause was drafted more toward an eye to avoiding Foreigners buying influence than stanching internal corruption. Banks have been the standard way to keep that sort of thing on the down low but now you have this friggin Real Estate Dealer crashing the boy dance party.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 5:36pm
Except Congress codified the turning over of presidential taxes in law, whereas the Administration is stonewalling family tax returns in some kind of extended royal family prerogative. Even Trump's sister got into the act, resigning her judgeship to avoid detailing tax evasion and inheritance misdeed but that may just be state level.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 10:47pm
There is the IRS code that requires showing returns to Congress which Trump team claims was made in bad faith and would be leaked to media if released.
I think there should be a law that requires the President's returns to be revealed if the business is not divested or held in trust.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 9:25am
That would help, tho theyd seek another loophole.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:10pm
The emoluments fight is back on:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:12pm
A synchronicity with the tax return question before the Supreme Court.
If Trump had divested from Trump Org, the subpoena delivered to Deutsche Bank would have nothing to do with his Presidency. Trump is using the Presidency in a novel virus fashion.
by moat on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:30pm
there is also breaking emoluments type news over @ WaPo "according to Federal Records obtained by the Post":
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 5:35pm
This result is inevitable. Presidents, in the past, did not run a Hot Dog concession out of the West Wing while purportedly doing the Peoples' business.
by moat on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 5:44pm
hot dog concession to be continued through the summer, natch:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 1:49pm