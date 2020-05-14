By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, May 14, with graphs

New findings from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a bleak and detailed picture of how coronavirus is hitting small businesses.

The big picture: Half describe major suffering, nearly half don’t have enough cash to go more than a month, and the worst-hit state — Michigan — also is a key battleground for the November election.

The data released Thursday is the first installment of a nine-week survey of small businesses that the Census says may be used to help policymakers, businesses and researchers address challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Why it matters: Small business is at the heart of the U.S. economy. The virus' damage varies by state and industry, but majorities of small businesses reported revenue declines, cuts to employee hours and requests for federal aid.