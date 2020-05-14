Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, May 14, with graphs
New findings from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a bleak and detailed picture of how coronavirus is hitting small businesses.
The big picture: Half describe major suffering, nearly half don’t have enough cash to go more than a month, and the worst-hit state — Michigan — also is a key battleground for the November election.
- The data released Thursday is the first installment of a nine-week survey of small businesses that the Census says may be used to help policymakers, businesses and researchers address challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Why it matters: Small business is at the heart of the U.S. economy. The virus' damage varies by state and industry, but majorities of small businesses reported revenue declines, cuts to employee hours and requests for federal aid.
- Small businesses — firms with 500 or fewer workers — make up 99.7% of employer companies in America, according to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, an advocacy group [..
High-risk states are seeing fewer new coronavirus cases
By Sam Baker @ Axios.com, May 13 with map
on the above phenomenon:
In 3 Key States That Elected Trump, Bitter Divisions on Reopening
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with the Republican majority in the Legislature, ending a statewide stay-at-home order by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat.
With Democratic governors and Republican legislatures, ending stay-at-home orders mixes health guidance and partisan politics.
By Kay Nolan, Julie Bosman and Campbell Robertson @ NYTimes.com, Updated May 15, 2020, 10:38 a.m. ET
They are angry': Pandemic and economic collapse slam Trump across Rust Belt
Coronavirus infections and unemployment filings are spiraling in parts of the Industrial Midwest where Donald Trump cleaned up in 2016.
By CHRISTOPHER CADELAGO, MEGAN CASSELLA and NOLAN D. MCCASKILL Updated: 05/14/2020 08:44 PM EDT
