    The 50th anniversary of the police attack at Jackson State comes at a moment when America is struggling with a pandemic, the impacts of which have weighed heavily, and unjustly, on black bodies. Thanks to the insufficient and belated response of national and state leaders that has inflamed the pandemic, people of color are disproportionately represented among Covid-19 cases, and they bear the brunt of the government’s aggressive enforcement of quarantine rules.

    Then came the video showing the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man out for a jog in Georgia. Although he was killed in February, only last week were the men shown on a video confronting Mr. Arbery arrested. As the survivors of the May 1970 attack at Jackson State and modern proponents of Black Lives Matter understand, justice remains elusive.

    Through it all, we must be reminded that state-sanctioned violence aimed at the marginalized remains a systemic part of American life. That ever-present threat continues to prop up white supremacy in this country.

    This spring, Jackson State’s Class of 2020 was supposed to graduate in a special ceremony: The Class of 1970 was prepared to walk across the stage for its 50th reunion and be handed their diplomas for the first time, while relatives of Phillip Gibbs and James Green were to accept honorary doctorates on their behalf. While the administration at Jackson State and our community hold out hope that we will be able to safely gather for these events at some unknown date, there is a real prospect that this modern catastrophe, 50 years later, will prevent us from doing so.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/14/opinion/Jackson-state-shooting-police.html

     

    Can't access Ny times, but again, a mashup of too many things to make sense of. I found 1 available piece discussing Jackson State, but talked about blacks throwing stones at white motorists but blaming those whites. Idunno - I think the main reason we know Kent State is it was clear what they were protesting, plus Kent, Ohio closer to a national media hub, whereas th South largely a backwater. Don't see it much related to Arbery either, since he was neither protesting nor breaking the law, just jogging, and it was renegade "justice", not an official police/national guaslrd response. Though yes, there were black people involved.


    When multiple sources made a direct connection between Arbery and Trayvon Martin, you could not see it. Your response here is not surprising. Thanks for taking time to comment.


    The sequence of events

    Feb. 3, 1964, a white driver slammed into a Jackson State student named Mamie Ballard, sending her to the hospital. This incident began a yearslong push to close Lynch Street to traffic, which in turn helped propel the already potent local civil rights movement.

    Jackson State may have been majority black, but it was in the capital of a state dominated by white supremacists, who governed the college. Informed by the civil rights and Black Power movements, students naturally saw the fight to close Lynch Street as a cornerstone of their broader push for justice and equality in Mississippi. With an increasingly aggressive tenor, the ensuing student demonstrations, which peaked each spring, demanded justice for Ms. Ballard, who survived, and that Lynch Street be closed. 

    On May 14, 1970, someone set fire to a dump truck parked in the middle of Lynch Street a few blocks from campus. While there was no evidence that student protesters had been involved, white authorities cited the vandalism to justify the use of force.

    Late that evening officers from the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol marched onto campus, accompanied by the so-called Thompson Tank, an armored personnel carrier that Mayor Allen Thompson, the city’s segregationist mayor, had purchased in 1964, ahead of what he termed the civil rights “invasion” of Freedom Summer. That same year the Mississippi Legislature gave the Highway Patrol broad authority to intervene in protests, even if local authorities hadn’t requested them. The patrol still held that power in 1970.

    The phalanx of officers proceeded to Alexander Hall, a women’s dormitory, arriving close to midnight. But instead of facing a mass of angry protesters, they found scores of students enjoying a Thursday evening relaxing outside as graduation neared. Later asserting that a sniper had shot at them from a window in Alexander Hall — an absurd claim with no evidence — the police fired more than 400 rounds of ammunition over 28 seconds in every direction.

    In the chaos that spilled into the early morning hours of May 15, two men, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, were left dead; a dozen other young people were wounded in the gunfire. Hundreds of others bear physical and psychological scars to this day. Gibbs was a junior political science major at Jackson State. He had married his high school sweetheart, and they had one son. Unbeknown to Gibbs and his wife, Dale, she was pregnant with their second son.

    Green was a senior at nearby Jim Hill High School. He had been walking home from his after-school job on the opposite side of the street from Alexander Hall, which meant the police had turned to fire in the opposite direction from the supposed sniper.

    Edit to add:

    A similar view from the Nation

    Students there were first confused—there had been no trouble at the dorm, where the students were “just chilling out”—and then angered. A few yelled at the officers. And then a bottle hit the pavement and the police opened fire. Twenty-eight seconds later, James Earl Green, a high school senior who lived nearby, and Phillip Gibbs, a junior at Jackson State College, lay dead, and 12 other young people bled from their wounds.

    The racism of the officers numbed them to the horror they had unleashed. When the shooting finally stopped, students moved quickly to offer aid to the stricken. Neither Jackson policemen nor Mississippi highway patrolmen assisted them, instead turning to pick up their spent shells. Inspector Lloyd “Goon” Jones, onsite commander for the MHSP, ordered some of the young people, at gunpoint and using derogatory language, to check on those that appeared mortally wounded. Contacting headquarters he reported “several injured,” and when asked for details, noted simply, “They’re nigger students,” before turning to counting the number of “nigger gals” and “nigger males” who had been wounded. Dismissing the seriousness of what had happened, he explained further, “They ain’t hurt all that bad.” The conversation turned only briefly to the “two fatal” before moving on to a concocted story about a sniper and the need for coffee and cigarettes

    https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/jackson-state-shootings-fifty/

     

    The connecting theme is that the black body is considered a threat.

     


    The author of the Nation article notes:

    In the five decades since the shootings, the problem of police violence against young men of color has persisted. African American men and boys are two-and-a-half times as likely as their white counterparts to face death by police shooting. The rate is highest for young black men in their mid-to-late 20s and constitutes a leading cause of death for this demographic. In recent days we have seen once more the horrors of this kind of white on black violence, as news of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has gained national attention. Though in this case the men charged with his killing are a former policeman and his son, the same dynamics are in play and the investigation into the killing was delayed by months. None of this is unfamiliar to African Americans, who from childhood learn the danger posed by law enforcement; today, in the midst of a global pandemic, many African American men are afraid to wear masks in public, fearful that this will enhance their chances of dying at the hands of police. But even headline-making cases are dismissed by too many white Americans as one-off incidents. Confronting the history of events like the Jackson State shooting would make such a stance much more difficult to support.

    https://time.com/5836466/jackson-state-shooting-history/

    I don't find it strange that connections are made between the events.


