Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Romelia Hodges worked to save black people from a coronavirus outbreak in West Virginia. She sounded the alert about an outbreak related to a large church meeting. Hodges managed to get testing aid from Senator Manchin when the state did not respond.
One message alerting the community.
Sen. Joe Manchin had arranged free testing for every single person on the list.
So, as more positive test results came in from Marion County’s black population, the state finally took action: They just stopped counting.
Michael Harriott tells the beautiful story of a woman who refused to give up.
Texas, which began to open its businesses at the beginning of May, has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for five consecutive days as the state struggles to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,179 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Lone Star State to 41,048.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott (R) allowed some businesses to resume operations on May 1, Texas has only been below 1,000 new cases per day twice — on May 4 and May 7.
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, May 14, with graphs
New findings from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a bleak and detailed picture of how coronavirus is hitting small businesses.
The big picture: Half describe major suffering, nearly half don’t have enough cash to go more than a month, and the worst-hit state — Michigan — also is a key battleground for the November election.
“‘Do you need helicopters?’ Mr. de Blasio asked, according to a person who was present at the meeting. The dumbfounded buildings commissioner said he did not. Mr. de Blasio upbraided him, and then stormed out of the meeting.” https://t.co/AcLlSPeHCv— Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) May 15, 2020
The day before I got sick, I ran three miles, walked 10 more, then raced up the stairs to my fifth-floor apartment as always, slinging laundry with me as I went.
The next day, April 17, I became one of the thousands of New Yorkers to fall ill with Covid-19. I haven’t felt the same since.
If you live in New York City, you know what this virus can do. In just under two months, an estimated 24,000 New Yorkers have died. That’s more than twice the number of people we lost to homicide over the past 20 years.
Members of #GenZ are more likely than older generations to look to government to solve problems, rather than businesses and individuals. https://t.co/I1jC10OdBH pic.twitter.com/TsVnL2asjh— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) May 14, 2020
By Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux & Meredith Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, May 13
Democrats aren’t uniformly progressive on #MeToo issues.
Democrats and Republicans answer when sports should resume play. (Immediately vs. After Vaccine)— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 15, 2020
https://t.co/75nuDuLFgB pic.twitter.com/nvtS574aN6
"To disappear passages of a published article into an inaccessible memory hole is an Orwellian act that, thanks to the newspaper’s actions, might now be seen as acceptable journalistic practice."— Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) May 14, 2020
Paresky, Haidt, Strossen & Pinker in @politico https://t.co/CGp00RbDHB
Pentagon's Defense Production Act go-between removed from role https://t.co/fOlOVGNnb4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 14, 2020
This obituary is part of a series about people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.
By Sam Roberts @ NYTimes.com, May 12
With an 8th-grade education, she emigrated to Brooklyn, where she invested her savings in real estate, rented out apartments and ran two laundromats.
SAD!
—@harrispolitico on why journalists are "so obsessed" with Tucker Carlson is worth your time https://t.co/IbvyADnuQo pic.twitter.com/1Ti9qlvcJo— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 14, 2020
You can't make this stuff up.
The director of a Venezuelan prison where 47 prisoners were killed in early May has been charged along with five soldiers: https://t.co/GDsyxyQhWY via @Reuters
Read InSight Crime’s report on the massacre at Cepella Prison: https://t.co/bY3zPM42i6
An unarmed black EMT was murdered by police conducting a No Knock warrant at the wrong house.
There is a reason why activists push for more media attention for cases where unarmed black people are killed by police and vigilantes: public scrutiny gets things done. Two months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were executing a search warrant at the wrong house, her tragic death is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. Now, the governor of Kentucky is calling for a deeper look into the events that caused an innocent woman to be killed.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Cynical me would like to note this paragraph:
and then also throw in that I noted Morning Joe does pinch hitter while any kerfuffles are going on:
That said, this kind of Facebook kerfuffle makes it all the more clear to me how it has replaced the three broadcast networks as the lowest common denominator mass media/communications in this country and that the rules that applied to the three broadcast networks as far as political advertising should be applied to Facebook now.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 1:55am
Certainly Streisand Effect, but as along with DoJ case dismissals, firings, etc gives an idea how far Trump power has grown to get his way in once unthinkable fashion.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:21am
Fox is history - all OAN all the time
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:19pm
Let me see if I have got this right.
If the people hardest hit are the intended result of the operation, the goal seems to be getting rid of poor people, minorities, and old folks without the means to escape nursing homes. That sounds more like a GOP redistricting map than a plot to rule the world.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:31pm
After 25 years of Fox news and hate radio dumping in their skulls, 60 million American voters are as cognitively reprogrammable as gerbils in cages.
by NCD on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 9:48am
Bailing out Main Street eh?
Thanks, Facebook
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 5:53am