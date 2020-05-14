Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“‘Do you need helicopters?’ Mr. de Blasio asked, according to a person who was present at the meeting. The dumbfounded buildings commissioner said he did not. Mr. de Blasio upbraided him, and then stormed out of the meeting.” https://t.co/AcLlSPeHCv— Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) May 15, 2020
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, May 14, with graphs
New findings from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a bleak and detailed picture of how coronavirus is hitting small businesses.
The big picture: Half describe major suffering, nearly half don’t have enough cash to go more than a month, and the worst-hit state — Michigan — also is a key battleground for the November election.
“‘Do you need helicopters?’ Mr. de Blasio asked, according to a person who was present at the meeting. The dumbfounded buildings commissioner said he did not. Mr. de Blasio upbraided him, and then stormed out of the meeting.” https://t.co/AcLlSPeHCv— Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) May 15, 2020
The day before I got sick, I ran three miles, walked 10 more, then raced up the stairs to my fifth-floor apartment as always, slinging laundry with me as I went.
The next day, April 17, I became one of the thousands of New Yorkers to fall ill with Covid-19. I haven’t felt the same since.
If you live in New York City, you know what this virus can do. In just under two months, an estimated 24,000 New Yorkers have died. That’s more than twice the number of people we lost to homicide over the past 20 years.
Members of #GenZ are more likely than older generations to look to government to solve problems, rather than businesses and individuals. https://t.co/I1jC10OdBH pic.twitter.com/TsVnL2asjh— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) May 14, 2020
By Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux & Meredith Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, May 13
Democrats aren’t uniformly progressive on #MeToo issues.
Democrats and Republicans answer when sports should resume play. (Immediately vs. After Vaccine)— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 15, 2020
https://t.co/75nuDuLFgB pic.twitter.com/nvtS574aN6
"To disappear passages of a published article into an inaccessible memory hole is an Orwellian act that, thanks to the newspaper’s actions, might now be seen as acceptable journalistic practice."— Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) May 14, 2020
Paresky, Haidt, Strossen & Pinker in @politico https://t.co/CGp00RbDHB
Pentagon's Defense Production Act go-between removed from role https://t.co/fOlOVGNnb4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 14, 2020
This obituary is part of a series about people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.
By Sam Roberts @ NYTimes.com, May 12
With an 8th-grade education, she emigrated to Brooklyn, where she invested her savings in real estate, rented out apartments and ran two laundromats.
SAD!
—@harrispolitico on why journalists are "so obsessed" with Tucker Carlson is worth your time https://t.co/IbvyADnuQo pic.twitter.com/1Ti9qlvcJo— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 14, 2020
You can't make this stuff up.
The director of a Venezuelan prison where 47 prisoners were killed in early May has been charged along with five soldiers: https://t.co/GDsyxyQhWY via @Reuters
Read InSight Crime’s report on the massacre at Cepella Prison: https://t.co/bY3zPM42i6
An unarmed black EMT was murdered by police conducting a No Knock warrant at the wrong house.
There is a reason why activists push for more media attention for cases where unarmed black people are killed by police and vigilantes: public scrutiny gets things done. Two months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were executing a search warrant at the wrong house, her tragic death is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. Now, the governor of Kentucky is calling for a deeper look into the events that caused an innocent woman to be killed.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr is stepping down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI launched an investigation into a series of stock trades he made earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the U.S.
In the middle of a New England Journal of Medicine article about POC and the coronavirus is the observation that a measure of renal function the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is different for blacks and whites. Blacks with end stage renal disease can have a higher eGFR than whites with severe renal disease. The same is true for a serum protein that reflects renal function, creatinine. Because the "white" standard is used, black patients have to develop a more severe level of disease before being considered for transplant.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Negligent homicide or depraved indifference to human life? Who can save us from further death destruction and mayhem caused by this incompetent political hack and his trust in cronies? Worst case numbers in the country by any metric! Many experts have stated that we have one of the best Health Dept.'s anywhere, and this asshat mayor won't allow them to do what they do. Why, does it have something to do with cronyism?
By William K. Rashbaum, J. David Goodman, Jeffery C. Mays and Joseph Goldstein
May 14, 2020Updated 10:45 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 11:24pm
DeBlasio is a meathead. Katz is a deadly example of defective thinking, "gut" - jumping to (erroneous) conclusions, as described by Daniel Kahneman in his book, Thinking Fast and Slow.
... from the link, Katz "wrote that Italy “is having a terrible problem that I do not believe we will have,”
Turned out NYC dead about equal the dead in Italy, and NYC is less than 30% the population.
by NCD on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 11:31pm
thanks for your input, NCD, it helps the hurt to know someone outside understands.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 11:58pm