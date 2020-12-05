Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Roxane Gay, author of Bad Feminist and Difficult Women, spoke to Trevor Noah about how people can help communities that have been worst affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. Gay noted that the pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the inequalities experienced by black people in America.
"The inequities are systemic and when something like a pandemic happens, those inequities become even more pronounced," explained Gay. "And we're seeing that now with the truly horrifying mortality rates for coronavirus in the black community."
Data from cities in the U.S. is showing that the coronavirus is killing black people at a "disproportionately higher rate," according to the New York Times. In Chicago, the outlet reports, African-American people account for 72 percent of coronavirus-related deaths — despite comprising less than a third of the population. "What we need to do is create actual systemic change to suggest that perhaps universal income and Medicare for All are no longer farfetched leftwing fantasies, but realities everyone is going to benefit from — but especially black people," Gay added.
Repost of thread I think is related
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 8:41am
Seems that I do live rent free in your head.
Outside your bubble, people are addressing issues like race.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 8:50am
wtf? "Instead the professor spent 6 weeks proving that being poor or a minority literally destroys your health on a molecular level..." - that's addressing race. Get your shit together, quit being a pain in the ass.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 2:33pm
It doesn't say "the black community" so it doesn't fit the narrative? Over the years I've tried to figure out what his "black community" consists of. I suspect these are excluded from the rmrd definition of "the black community": people with Caribbean heritage with black skin; people with black skin who are Republicans; intellectuals who don't like the 1619 project; people with black skin who talk white; integrationists; anyone with too many drops of white or hispanic blood, not authentic "black community." My relatives with black skin not included: immigrants from Africa, half-white and half-Afro Americans, black skinned babies with white and black grandparents who are now going to grow up in a pandemic and maybe not ever be able to touch many other human beings except family for years to come. Doesn't apparently include many of my Bronx neighbors either.
This community, rmrd knows what they think and we don't. Now that a super bug is stalking the whole human "race", I am just tired of giving him as much leeway as we have done in the past. He's the one that's blinded by a bubble and it's a racist one and I just don't feel comfortable humoring his crap anymore with tippy toeing around it just because rmrd says he is black. We don't know he is for a fact, we have no pictures.
His words on dagblog are all we got. If it was from a person that proclaimed they were white, would we put up with the same so gently?
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 4:06pm
and one could also revisit the full extent of the Surgeon General's remarks in April and not just pick out the parts where he offensively lapsed into tribal lingo. From a Vox article April 11
I see this problem here:
Do you first prioritize saving all of mankind from a virus that is attacking so that some people are still alive and can move on to disparity of health and economic conditions among certain classes and demographics. Or do you just let a whole bunch of people off the hook of taking responsibility for their own health so that they die in the pandemic and you won't have to bother fixing the inequities?
Horse before cart. Nobody is seriously arguing that it's not affecting certain minorities more.Screaming that someone serious is doing that is just diversion from responsibility in the moment. It;'s bullshit, no one is arguing that.
What to do about that right now? There is no savior that is going to whoop down so that you don't have to wash hands, wear masks, socially isolate as best you can, get as healthy as you can, get knowledgeable, agitate for isolation hotel rooms for quarantining, etc. So you can stay alive to try to fix the inequities another day.
It's not a pretty choice. It is what it is.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 9:04am
The point: there's no disagreement between Roxanne Gay and the Surgeon General. Making up a straw man saying "everyone is ignoring this" is just bullshit distraction. Minorities and poor don't need bullshit distraction right now attributing deaths from a virus to "the man". They need to do their best to fight the virus with what they got right now. Winning a point that "the man is keeping us down" doesn't impress the virus. It will kill you anyways and some of "the man" as well.
If you can't see opportunity in this case to unite human tribes against a common foe rather than fight one another for pieces of pie that don't really exist right now, it's hopeless. I know Biden and Obama see it as a priority to stop the divisiveness and tribalism or nothing is going to get done.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 9:17am
The black community, led by black physicians and epidemiologists are looking into the reasons for the increased mortality. They are addressing access issues, structural issues, and racial bias. They are also educating and providing masks, etc. The problem is not being ignored.
Black physicians on the need for more demographic data
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/20/minority-cases-coronavirus-197203
Black doctors testing people in the black community. This responds to a need for identifying positive cases because some families live in a multi-person household.
https://www.phillytrib.com/news/health/coronavirus/black-doctors-consortium-launches-coronavirus-testing-initiative-in-philly/article_19f8eea9-99a8-5413-ad91-ce08afcec2ef.html
Blacks are working on therapies for the novel virus.
https://www.blackenterprise.com/meet-4-black-scientists-fighting-covid-19/
In your bubble, you see blacks as victims. In the real world, blacks are working to save themselves.
Edit to add:
The community knows "The Man" is going to be slow to respond, so they begin efforts within the community. That news is slow to hit many in the white community, so the white community is oblivious.
2nd Edit to add:
If new cases are decreasing N.Y., for example, it would be nice to demographic data to show if the rate of new cases are decreasing in black neighborhoods, suggesting that they may be taking some precautions.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 11:35am