    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 2:59pm |

    DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.

    DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.

    What else?

    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm

    Next, as per the SCOTUS stopping the vote count in Florida in 2000, or disenfranchising voters due to "fraudulent voting";

    July, 2020  - Under a Trump Executive order, the DOJ has ordered that under threat of imprisonment and fines, COVID-19 death certificates must each be validated by AG Bob Barr, as misreporting by doctors and hospitals of the deaths is, according to AG Barr: 

    "a violation of the presidents rights under the 14th Amendment, and unfair to a sitting president to be associated with malfeasance and partisan attacks related to a pandemic for which he has rapidly and effectively taken every action to protect the American people. This is something for historians to decide decades hence. It is widely known that due to widespread fraudulent Democratic Party incited activity in coroner's offices, ER departments and hospitals and "out the back door" black market sellers of masks and PPE that the causes of death in many, many cases have been erroneously and disgracefully misused to attack this president".

    Robert's SCOTUS has overruled a lower court stay on the Executive Order and its enforcement, saying they traditionally "give deference to Republican presidents seeking election" and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case sometime in 2021 or 2022. The COVID-19 death total has since the DOJ action, entered a rapid decline in numbers.


    by NCD on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:51pm

    Thanks, reading the impartial court decision helps to clarify the germane issues.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:14pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:58am

    Sentencing turned totally personal.
    Please Trump is the name of the game.
    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/07/top-prosecutor-in-flynn-case-ab...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:19am

    Trump threatens Wray's 10 year appt


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 10:04am

    Fire him, Pence can run the FBI, HE WAS ELECTED!.

    Trump needs to clean out whoever is sending out all those food stamps too. Nobody can eat that much, many, many many billions wasted COULD BE USED ON PAINTING THE WALL!


    by NCD on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:12am

    "We don't need no jalapeños. We don't need no guacomol..."


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:28am

    I have no inclination to defend Trump whom I despise or Barr or anybody else that comes to mind in the current administration.  I also see no reason to give any benefit of doubt to the spawn of J. Edgar Hoover. The story of Flynn is distorted greatly in different directions depending on which side is telling but is only one part of a bigger story, one which is not as simple and cut and dried as so many would have it.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:30pm

    So you've got a new bromance with Turley, who can't seem to find anything wrong with the new National Security Advisor lying to the incoming President about his lobbying activity with Turkey (including discussing kidnapping a US resident out of the country), along with telling our major enemy that it's ok they interfered with the election - the sanctions the current President has on will be dropped ASAP after inauguration.

    And then Flynn got a sweetheart deal to just admit he lied - no jail time, a gentleman's agreement to leave his son alone - which he agreed to *TWICE* under oath to a judge - but then decided to get a new attorney to contest it, and when she went utter batshit crazy, refiling the same inane Brady shit over and over, Barr decided to step right in and call it quits - snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

    So, Lulu's back, eh? Just remember, it's over when it's over - there's still a rather pissed off judge involved, and they're not going to snow him likely.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:49pm

    Sullivan specifically made him repeat his guilty plea in open court to put the kibosh on this sort of bullshit. And now the DOJ becomes a coconspirator.
     


    by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 3:45pm

    The important charges of the Turley article, to my mind, are that the reporting of the issue by CNN is bad and that the FBI had some bad actors driving the prosecution who were given a pass. I do not believe that either charge qualifies as bullshit since they are both self evidently true regardless any judgement of Flynn. Your mileage obviously varies.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 9:55pm

    They let McCabe dangle for over a year whether they would charge, as Trump's revenge - he had to sue them to shit or get off the pot.

    Marcy talks about Years thinking the Flynn-Russian ambassador meeting was no big deal - and then she saw the actual content of th meeting (whe e *Fynn* brought up loosening Obama's sanctions), and that's when they went from closing down to re-upping and warning people - hardly a vendetta "out to get Flynn" as Team Trump contends.

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/08/damning-new-details-from-mary-mcco...

    (More articles there - you could try reading non-apologist sites)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:35am

    And here's a Marcy Wheeler piece showing how McCabe was railroaded - fired because they were assured he would be convicted, except he had reasonable explanations, so charges were dismissed but still they refused to clear him , leaving him in limbobut you, Lulu, are happy to pander Turley's bullshit because you've found another Russian supporting line if propaganda to support - predictability is certainly one of your strong suits. That people like Turley subsume their law credentials to helping these fuckers break legal precedent and policy is certainly an awful aspect of the current Trump-Barr full court press, but no need to follow blindly along with this crap.

    Read it -it's thorough, unlike the Turley hatchet job.

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/02/16/the-stakes-and-misinformation-abou...

     Report can only make such a claim because it entirely left out the testimony of one of the most central players, Kortan. And as McCabe has made clear, in the OPR adjudication, his team did not get the exculpatory information involving Kortan until two days before the final decision.

    Reports of why the grand jury refused to indict have pointed to Kortan’s testimony, and it’s clear why: because his testimony totally undermines the conclusions of the IG Report and therefore any basis to indict him.

    Most importantly, McCabe submitted an email showing that he informed Comey (and some of the other senior FBI people whom the IG Report claimed didn’t know he was involved) that he was involved in the WSJ story.

    With the declination of McCabe, DOJ has admitted that a key reason they claim to have relied on (a claim McCabe disputes) on rushing McCabe’s firing is false: he’s not likely to face prison time, because a grand jury won’t even indict him. And that may increase the chances that McCabe will get to prove precisely why he was rushed out the door with Trump screaming about him all the way.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:47am


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:30am

    Toobin summarizes

    https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/the-michael-flynn-dismissal...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:03am

    BMaz summarizes - tl;dr sentencing/sanctions still up to Judge Sullivan, he will not be cowed, he handled the Stevens case, we shall see.

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/07/trump-pride-and-doj-prejudice-the-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:14am

    Not that it matters, but just for fun, I ran across confirmation that There's always a tweet:

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:02am

    More Marcy timeline

    The Priestap notes that the frothy right is pointing to as proof of abuse makes quite clear that the point of the interview was not to create a perjury trap, but to see whether Flynn would be honest about his relationship with the Russians.

    Bob Litt, who (per these same records) was the first person to raise the Logan Act, analyzed the ways that Timothy Shea’s motion conflicts with the FBI’s DIOG. He described the interview to be, first and foremost, about counterintelligence.

    The attorney general and his minions are making the astounding argument that when the FBI—aware of extensive Russian interference in U.S. politics in order to benefit the Trump campaign—learned that the incoming national security advisor requested that Russia not respond to the sanctions that were imposed in response to that interference and then lied to other government officials about that, it could not even “collect information or facts to determine” whether this created a counterintelligence threat. This cannot be right. Even if the prior investigation into Flynn had been closed, which it had not, these circumstances at a minimum justified an assessment under standard FBI policy.

    In fact, the department’s motion virtually concedes the point. It dismisses Flynn’s lies to Pence and Spicer by saying that “[h]ad the FBI been deeply concerned about the disparities between what they knew had been said on the calls and the representations of Vice President Pence or Mr. Spicer, it would have sought to speak with them directly, but did not.” But that would be a kind of investigative activity, and under the DIOG, either the FBI has a basis to investigate or it doesn’t. If the facts justified talking to Pence about Flynn, they justified talking to Flynn.

    Once you have a predicated investigation into 18 USC 951, adding another potential crime (the Logan Act) does not change that the investigation into 18 USC 951 remained, per Shea, ongoing.

    In his interview, Barr misrepresents the record to claim what Flynn did — undermining the punishment imposed on a hostile foreign country after they attacked us — was “laudable.”

    They did not have a basis for a counterintelligence investigation against Flynn at that stage, based on a perfectly legitimate and appropriate call he made as a member of the transition. So.

    [snip]

    Let me say that, at that point, he was the designated national security adviser for President-Elect Trump, and was part of the transition, which is recognized by the government and funded by the government as an important function to bring in a new administration. And it is very typical, very common for the national security team of the incoming president to communicate with foreign leaders.

    And that call, there was nothing wrong with it whatever. In fact, it was laudable. He– and it was nothing inconsistent with the Obama administration’s policies. And it was in U.S. interests. He was saying to the Russians, you know, “Don’t escalate.” And they asked him if he remembered saying that, and he said he didn’t remember that.

    There are several problems with this claim.

    For starters, at first, Mary McCord agreed with this take. She dismissed the call for the same reasons Barr still does — that this was just the typical communication between an incoming national security team and foreign leaders.

    Two things changed her mind.

    The first was the evidence that Flynn was lying about what he did to others in the incoming Administration.

    It seemed logical to her that there may be some communications between an incoming administration and their foreign partners, so the Logan Act seemed like a stretch to her. She described the matter as “concerning” but with no particular urgency. In early January, McCord did not think people were considering briefing the incoming administration. However, that changed when Vice President Michael Pence went on Face the Nation and said things McCord knew to be untrue. Also, as time went on, and then-White House spokesperson Sean Spicer made comments about Flynn’s actions she knew to be false, the urgency grew.

    It is normal for officials in incoming Administrations to reach out to foreign leaders. But it is not the norm for incoming officials to freelance, to set policy that no one else in the Administration knows about. And the public evidence at the time the FBI interviewed Flynn was that he had done this on his own and was actively hiding it form his colleagues (as indeed the current record says he was).

    The record that Barr distorted in this interview shows that FBI was in a holding pattern until there was public evidence that Flynn had lied to others in the Administration, which not only changed the calculus about warning the Administration, but created urgency to take an investigative step FBI might not otherwise have done.

    The other thing that changed McCord’s mind about whether this was the normal pre-inauguration outreach was reading the transcript.

    After reading them, she felt they were “worse” than she initially thought; she noted that her recollection of them is that Flynn proactively raised the issue of sanctions, and she feels it is hard to believe he would forget talking about something he raised himself.

    Sally Yates described Flynn make a series of asks, some of which remain classified.

    And McCord wasn’t the only one who responded that way. Once Mike Pence and Reince Priebus read the transcripts, Flynn was out the door the next day.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:10pm

    “And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.” - Obama

    Except I don't understand - Flynn wasn't *charged* - he pled guilty - twice, and was ready to be sentenced to *0* time, yet instead he withdrew his plea, exposing him to serving time for that perjury. Why?

    (And why can't Obama distinguish between a charge and an actual legal admission of guilt? So much sloppy legal analysis everywhere. Now extending to medical analysis.)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:38am

    A couple of years ago I commented here that Obama's Spygate house of cards would collapse due to the morons who perpetrated this demonic hoax left a paper trail that couldn't be covered up or destroyed. It took too long but finally the documented evidence is flowing and much mush more is coming exposing the scum that will pay for their evil deeds.

    The snowflake rats are cornered and panicked, their heads are spinning and they spew projectile vomitus, they destroyed themselves but they won't be allowed to destroy us.

    It's a great but sad day for America! 


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:54pm

    Which documents are you referring to?


    by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:38pm

    I suspect it has something to do with along these lines, see this thread

    https://twitter.com/wesyang/status/1259187866552369153


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:56pm

    You are correct. That line of thought has been going on while all this other stuff has been going on.

    But it is odd that none of that rose to the level of evidence in actual cases in front of actual judges.

    And it still has not.

    Edit: As a challenge to a troll, asking a question is not an admission to a confusion about the sources of their information.


    by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:19pm

    I just glanced at the Drumpf's tweets and I would recommend that those into this whole story should  take a look at them too (unfortunately); he's retweeting the fellow travelers...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 7:08am

    I see what you mean.


    by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 9:45am

    "the perps must be pursed"

    "they love ruining people"

    (these from Trump suppurating COVIDIANS)  - + a sarcastic Trumptard misspelling


    by NCD on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 10:33am

    Who were you then back in the day?


    by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:42pm

    I hear the Macedonians have regrouped. Ajde ajde, mofos. Yippie tay yay.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:30pm

    It just so happens that I had a friend who went back to Macedonia when the "Yugoslavia" collapse was happening.

    He returned but refused to have anything to do with his former friends.

    The limits of observation.


    by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 7:24pm

    It's complex, like everything Balkans. I certainly don't mean to imply more than a minority are up to some crap. But still lives some longing for the old Tito, Milosevic and Soviet influence days.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:31pm

    I remember an episode in a bar on a Friday night several decades ago when one of my Polish colleagues said this:

    "The Serbs went off when you said they were Serbs."

    I thought he was nuts at the time but am coming around to his logic these days.


    by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:06pm

    I recommend "Once There Was a Country" ("Underground"). A bit like a cultural psychiatry session?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:55pm

    Are you referring to Achebe (Biafra) or Angelou (Haiti}?


    by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 5:37pm

    I'm guessing a Serbian film


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 6:21pm

    Kinda Bosnian


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:17am

    You kind of sound like a whiny snowflake rat. What is up with that? What happened to the Triumph Upon a America theme?

    Sad.


    by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:45pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:21pm

    Balancing the check book I realized that I´d wasted an enormous part of  my life (who cares ? ! ) in  an effort on which my  friend Charlie would have never spent a second  . Which led to   remembering   the then local NPR scientic guy. recollecting  a one time Einstein colleague´s affectionate memory of  Einstein occasionally -saying   (I'll finally get to a point )"I have to go off and have a Tink.¨

    Barr  should go off and have aTink.

    In spades.


    by Flavius on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 12:50pm

    Einstein was capable of having a rational thought process.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 1:13pm

    David Frum makes a good observation:

    Flynn’s release by Barr only strengthens the suspicion that back in December 2016, Flynn acted with Trump’s approval. Flynn’s release by Barr only strengthens the suspicion that Flynn and Kislyak were furthering a corrupt arrangement between Trump and Putin. Flynn’s release by Barr only strengthens the suspicion that the corrupt arrangement continues to this day.


    by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:06am

    well big fucking deal, pardon my French. because if he's been getting away with it for 3 1/2 years, and continues to get away with it, we're pretty well screwed. so yeah, we can sit back gloating in that we caught the Emperor without any clothes, but I've come to the conclusion he likes showing his dick. we seem to be working with different sets of rules and different expectations.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:09am

    I didn't get a gloating vibe. Frum was making your point in so far as Trump/Pence doesn't cover up from the incident by denying it anymore.


    by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:25am

    Well, I think it still revels in the feeling that, "we caught you", even though we largely knew what Trump was up to 4 years ago - we were all pretty sure Trump knew what Flynn was doing, and that his denials were about as believable as Putin not knowing Russians were in Crimea & Donbas instead of "little green men".
    Even Frum's summary about the "Russian Hoax" is misleading - we've long known how much of the important stuff was done, and the fight has been less over "did he do anything wrong?" or even much "how did they dod it" and much more over "give me the goddamn documents, you anti-Constitutional fucks" to prove it. Sadly their attack on the Constitution, stonewalling, obstructing justice, destroying evidence, and simply breaking every political & legal norm they can is being interpreted as somehow a draw, as if they'd played us to a tie in chess rather than overturned the board and locked one of the judges in a closet. (yeah, take that for an allusion to Anthony Kennedy, or any number of cases of judicial foul play). Think back to how many investigations we thought were being spun off in 2017-2018, and how many (SDNY? Maria Butina & NRA? Erik Prince's perjury? what UAE was going meeting with Trump in Dec 2016?) were pre-empted & buried.
    They've got us watching government like a Netflix series - simply observers, price takers in this business of government, "shocked" insomuch as we'll watch the next episode to see how it turns out (& what next outrage supersedes this one), but not so far as we'll have any influence on the script, turn it back into one of Law & Order.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:48am


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:42am

    According to CNN:

    Shea is a registered lawyer in the District of Columbia but hasn't been registered in the DC District Court, the trial-level federal court for the area, explaining at least in one aspect why he personally couldn't submit the document electronically on Thursday.

    That suggests Shea is going to have to locate somebody other than himself in order to refile.


    by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:28pm

    Obama says "There is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free."  “The rule of law is at risk”


    by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:05pm

    Note first comment on Turley's article:

    Ben says:

    May 11, 2020 at 3:33 PM

    It’s astonishing to me that Professor Turley would omit the critical factual difference between Stevens and Flynn — namely, that Flynn pleaded guilty. That fact distinguishes all of the cited case law and it’s embarrassing (not to mention dishonest) for Turley to draw any analogies. Obama might have said “charged with perjury” instead of “pleaded guilty”; I’m sure he would own up to the imprecision. It’s clear what he meant. I imagine that eight years of being president could dull his mind to such details.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:16pm

     Read the very next post on that site.  we can afford to talk about the dirty little secrets over here in a corner of the electroverse. I am going to vote along with everyone here for Biden so no harm done, even if there is something we would rather not consider or if we do would rather not face..


    by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:47pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 3:32am

    Here's some timelines that Turley will try to ignore

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/05/09/the-curious-timing-of-flynn-events...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 1:46am

    Flynn pleaded guilty *twice*.

    Besides not saying he was working for Turkey, more important is he lied to the FBI about his assurances to the country that just hacked us to circumvent sanctions the then-Administrion had just put on said rogue power. Of course Lulu loves all things Russia, but for most of us surreptitiously helping out the Russian Ambassador earns a file in the intelligence community. That partisans are trying to make this a scandal is itself scandalous.

    BTW, the Russians liked having Flynn at that Moscow dinner table with Jill Stein, Putin, and other heavies. Why'd they bother? More than just optics? Guess the plane tab earned Kislyak a (collusionary)) heads-up at least.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 1:58am

